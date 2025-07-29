IN THE MEDIA

Letter in The Age: Blame not so simple

July 29, 2025 | Jamie Hyams

Aid trucks heading into Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)
Aid trucks heading into Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

Blame not so simple
Regarding Sean Kelly, the Geneva Conventions allow the blocking of aid if the enemy is stealing or using it. Kelly cites a New York Times story denying Hamas is doing so, but a Washington Post report set out in detail, citing many witnesses including Gazans, how Hamas is in financial crisis because Israel has stopped it taxing aid, or stealing and selling it. Kelly writes about famine starting within months of the war beginning, but those warnings were retracted by the Famine Early Warning System, a US-funded monitoring group.
The UN is also culpable. After ending its nine-week blockade in May, after having allowed enough aid into Gaza to last for some months, Israel not only facilitated the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which has distributed around 95 million meals, but also resumed UN access. However, there were recently 900 truckloads of aid inside Gaza checkpoints the UN hadn’t collected.
As for the suggestion of recognising a Palestinian state, only Palestinian Authority intransigence has prevented such a state. Hamas would say recognition only happened because of the October 7 atrocities. Recognition would simply encourage further Palestinian rejectionism and terrorism.
Jamie Hyams, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

President Bill Clinton walks Prime Minister Ehud Barak of Israel and Yasser Arafat of the Palestinian Authority at Camp David, Maryland, July 2000 (Image: Wikipedia)

The silver anniversary of the silver bullet

July 29, 2025
Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock

Fast Facts: PM Albanese’s claims about Gaza and international law

July 29, 2025
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Image: screenshot)

AIJAC welcomes PM’s comments on ‘Palestine’ recognition, but concerned about international law misunderstandings

July 28, 2025
Screenshot

‘We cannot deny Hamas’ role in this’: Joel Burnie on Sky News

July 25, 2025
Canb,,Australia, ,Sep,22,,2022:,The,Prime,Minister,Anthony

AIJAC: PM Albanese’s statement on Gaza very disappointing, risks exacerbating the situation

July 25, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA