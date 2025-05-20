Hamas is to blame: Jamie Hyams letter in the Canberra Times

Mark Kenny claims Israel is committing war crimes in Gaza through its aid blockade and bombings (May 18), but that’s just not true.

During the ceasefire at the start of the year, enough food went into Gaza to last months.

Hamas steals the food and then sells it for exorbitant amounts so it can pay its terror squads, or uses it for coercion to maintain control.

Article 23(2) of the Fourth Geneva Convention provides that the obligation to allow aid doesn’t apply if there is a serious reason to fear that consignments may be diverted from their destination or that a definite advantage may accrue to the military efforts or economy of the enemy.

Israel and the US have a plan to distribute the aid which avoids Hamas stealing it, so deliveries will resume soon.

Israel bombs buildings Hamas has militarised. The hospital compound bombing Kenny cites hit a Hamas control centre under the hospital, and probably killed Hamas’ military leader and other senior officers. Hamas’ militarisation of such facilities is the actual war crime.

Jamie Hyams

Director of Public Affairs

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council