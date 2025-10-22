From the Shadows of Death to the Light of Life

Sky News – 23 October 2025

There is a Jewish teaching that says: “In the midst of life, remember death; in the midst of death, remember life.”

Last week, as we watched the images of kidnapped hostages returning home, hostages who had been tortured for over two years with death never far away, those words have never felt truer.

Miraculously, they clung to life – even at its most tenuous – returning from the shadows of death into the light of life.

Seeing Evyatar David, who we last saw being forced to dig his own grave, reunite with his family; Noa Argamani reuniting with her boyfriend Avinatan Or; hearing that gifted pianist Alon Ohel played piano for the first time in two years – each of these images will forever live in the hearts of Israelis and Jews worldwide as a victory of good over evil, of life over death.

For over two years, we held our breath, wanting so desperately to get the hostages back. And to finally see them home, safe and secure in the embrace of their loved ones, was like seeing a missing limb restored to the body of a people, making them whole once more.

We could finally breathe again.

Yet as we celebrate their return, we must also confront the sacrifices. According to a report from the Times of Israel, 918 soldiers have fallen since October 7 – both in the initial assault and also in the subsequent ground offensive in Gaza. So many lives gone and so many families in mourning.

Through these sacrifices, Israel’s security and intelligence services achieved incredible strategic victories. Through daring exploits and ingenuity, including the stunning targeted pager attacks on Hezbollah operatives, Israel has redefined the Middle East – severely diminishing Hezbollah, smashing Iran’s nuclear program, and contributing to the removal of Syria as a threat.

These accomplishments will be studied in military academies around the world for decades.

In an extraordinary session in the Knesset, President Trump was rightly honoured for his role. However, his declaration that the war is now over appears to be more wishful thinking than hard reality.

Events since then have shown that the question is no longer whether Hamas will break the ceasefire, but what are the consequences when they do?

Hamas has already violated the first phase of the agreement. Of the 28 dead hostages that were also supposed to have been returned, only fifteen verified bodies have so far been returned, cruelly deepening the agony of families desperate to bury their loved ones.

Hamas also openly refuses to disarm, and reports continue to emerge of Hamas reprisals against “traitors”, including horrific footage of Gazans being executed in front of a cheering crowd. Yet, the silence from the international community – including the so-called ‘Free Palestine’ mobs – has been glaringly absent. And just this past Sunday, Hamas launched an attack on IDF forces in Rafah, killing two soldiers.

Also, as part of this deal, Israel was forced to release 250 convicted Palestinian terrorists with blood on their hands. How should the families of their victims feel, knowing that these murderers will be celebrated as heroes in their communities? They are now being rewarded with payouts by the so-called moderate Palestinian Authority – the very body Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inexplicably insists will usher in moderation and peace. Almost certainly, most will return to terror.

So we should also ask if this is the future of the “State of Palestine” our Prime Minister, along with the French, the British and the Canadians, so proudly recognised last month?

While we rightly celebrate the release of our living hostages, we mustn’t let joy and hopes for peace cloud reality. Realistically, as much as President Trump calls this deal a peace plan, it is in effect a ceasefire deal that features the hostages being released for a horrible, painful ransom. Twenty living hostages are home, but the 1200 massacred on October 7 are never coming home at all.

Dangerous radicalism remains real and pervasive in Gaza. Hamas, elected by Gazans in 2006, is the product of that radicalism. Many returned hostages testified they feared the civilians who tried to lynch them even more than the Hamas terrorists themselves. If that radicalism is not curtailed, it is only a matter of time before something similar takes Hamas’ place, even if the terror group miraculously disappears.

The scars of October 7 are very real – both in Israel and in the diaspora, as Jewish communities continue to face unprecedented levels of antisemitism. The anti-Israel protests, far from ending with the ceasefire, continue unabated. It is a sobering reality that while Jewish communities understand we do have allies, many we thought were friends chose instead to abandon us in our most desperate hour of need.

The challenges ahead are massive, the obstacles immense, and a peaceful future is no certainty.

But that is a story for another day.

For now, in the midst of death, we must take a moment to remember life – fragile, sacred, and worth defending at all costs.

Justin Amler is a policy analyst at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).