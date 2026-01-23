IN THE MEDIA

Fringe group gets antisemitism wrong: Unpublished letter to The Age/Sydney Morning Herald

January 23, 2026 | Jamie Hyams

Protest in Melbourne (Image: Shutterstock)
Protest in Melbourne (Image: Shutterstock)

Contrary to the implications of its name, the Jewish Council of Australia represents only a tiny, extreme left fringe of the Jewish community. The mainstream Jewish community has been increasingly concerned at the way the JCA, in furtherance of its staunch opposition to Israel, has given cover to those behind some activities we believe as central to the surge in antisemitism over the past two years and three months.

Max Kaiser’s opinion piece (January 14) epitomises this tendency. It is notable that the only type of antisemitism he mentions is that from the far right. While far-right antisemitism is abhorrent and dangerous, and we welcome action against it, far-left and Islamist antisemitism have arguably been more prevalent.

Contrary to Kaiser’s claims, antizionism – the denial of the Jewish right to self-determination – can be antisemitic. Anti-Israel demonstrations spewing hatred and incitement, for example, demonising all Zionists as terrorists, have contributed to the surge of antisemitism that led to Bondi. The role of universities and cultural institutions in fomenting this hatred, and their failures to keep their constituents safe, should be examined.

This problem can only be addressed by tackling all aspects, not excluding those some find politically inconvenient or sacrosanct.

Jamie Hyams OAM
Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, Melbourne

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot

A day to come together as a nation: Joel Burnie on Sky News

January 22, 2026
Image: Shutterstock

Left wants this cruel regime

January 22, 2026
Image: AUSPIC/ Parliamentary Education Office

AIJAC welcomes Hate Crimes legislation

January 21, 2026
G_JWLuTaoAAF0pk

Passing Hate Crimes bill “incredibly important”: Arsen Ostrovsky on 2GB

January 21, 2026
Stkilda Nine

Climate of hateful words behind antisemitic attack: Rebecca Davis on 3AW

January 21, 2026

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA