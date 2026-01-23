Fringe group gets antisemitism wrong: Unpublished letter to The Age/Sydney Morning Herald

Contrary to the implications of its name, the Jewish Council of Australia represents only a tiny, extreme left fringe of the Jewish community. The mainstream Jewish community has been increasingly concerned at the way the JCA, in furtherance of its staunch opposition to Israel, has given cover to those behind some activities we believe as central to the surge in antisemitism over the past two years and three months.

Max Kaiser’s opinion piece (January 14) epitomises this tendency. It is notable that the only type of antisemitism he mentions is that from the far right. While far-right antisemitism is abhorrent and dangerous, and we welcome action against it, far-left and Islamist antisemitism have arguably been more prevalent.

Contrary to Kaiser’s claims, antizionism – the denial of the Jewish right to self-determination – can be antisemitic. Anti-Israel demonstrations spewing hatred and incitement, for example, demonising all Zionists as terrorists, have contributed to the surge of antisemitism that led to Bondi. The role of universities and cultural institutions in fomenting this hatred, and their failures to keep their constituents safe, should be examined.

This problem can only be addressed by tackling all aspects, not excluding those some find politically inconvenient or sacrosanct.

Jamie Hyams OAM

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, Melbourne