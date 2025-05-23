Firearms and lies aimed at the world’s Jewish people

Daily Telegraph – 23 May 2025

As the world reels from the horrific murders of Israel Embassy staffers in Washington DC, the situation in Gaza remains fraught with rumours and lies.

For instance, on Wednesday, world media repeated a lie by the UN’s humanitarian chief that 14,000 babies would die from starvation in 48 hours unless aid reached them. Forty-eight hours later, none have, and UN officials had to “clarify” their boss’s furphy – explaining that actually, he meant that a study said up to 14,000 children could suffer malnutrition over the next year without aid. But outrage was generated, as the UN intended.

Here’s the actual situation: From very early in the war, Israel facilitated aid going into Gaza, and Hamas stole a lot of it as it travelled through Gaza. Palestinian social media is replete with videos of gunmen commandeering trucks. Aid agencies largely deny this happens because, if they told the truth, Hamas might murder aid workers in Gaza, while their push to bring in even more aid would become more difficult.

Hamas stockpiles the stolen aid to feed its fighters, selling the rest to desperate Gazans at inflated prices. Videos showed Gazan markets full of aid food, but this food should have been distributed for free.

During the January to March ceasefire, aid poured into Gaza and Hamas tunnels and UN warehouses filled up with food.

When the ceasefire ended, Israel paused aid entering Gaza for three reasons: Gaza had enough food to last several months; Israel wanted to increase the pressure on Hamas to release more hostages, and Jerusalem also wanted to develop a new plan that delivered aid whilst preventing Hamas from stealing it.

Now, Gazan warehouses are almost empty, so Israel conceded the aid stoppage must end. Israel’s new, three-phase plan is being rolled out. The first stage is the resumption of aid via UN agencies and NGOs; Israel is now letting in about 100 trucks daily.

The second phase is the creation of secure distribution hubs, secured by Israel and US-based security contractors that will hand food packages directly to Gazans. Israel and the contractors will control the warehouses and the aid transports, so Hamas can’t steal them. Israel is already reportedly building such hubs.

The third phase involves encouraging all Gazan civilians to temporarily relocate to weapon-less, secure areas adjacent to the hubs, while Israel defeats Hamas in the rest of Gaza.

International governments have condemned Israel for not allowing unrestricted aid, even though they know the aid is what provides Hamas the resources to continue the fight it started on October 7, 2023.

Hamas aid theft is a key reason for the war lasting so long. If the international community had Gazans’ best interests at heart, they would have worked with Israel on arrangements that prevent Hamas from stealing the aid, rather than resorting to denial and anti-Israel rhetoric like the “14,000 babies” absurdity.

Dr Colin Rubenstein is executive director of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).