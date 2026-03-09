Australia’s crucial role in Iran’s next steps

Iran is at a historic crossroads, and for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, the Iranian people face a real opportunity for transformational change.

The removal of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as much of the regime leadership, in the military operation by the United States and Israel, has created light at the end of a tunnel forged by decades of brutal repression, violence and denial of basic rights by the Islamic Republic.

In the past two months, young Iranian men and women have shown the most extraordinary courage, in protesting against their regime’s tyranny, often at enormous personal risk, demonstrating that real and sustained change must be guided by the hopes and aspirations of the Iranian people themselves, but also supported by Western allies, including Australia.

Although hope is finally within reach, these are still very early days, and the road ahead will be long and fraught with many challenges.

What is clear, however, is that any new leadership, which must be chosen democratically by the people of Iran, must unequivocally reject terrorism, seek peace with its neighbours, and prioritise the legitimate aspirations of its citizens. It must also establish a genuine democracy, respect fundamental human rights, and ensure the rule of law.

History shows that moments in time like this can either lead to stability and a better future, or spiral into further chaos, depending on actions that are taken next.

In this regard, reports that the regime-controlled ‘Assembly of Experts’ has appointed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as his successor are deeply troubling and disconcerting. It appears to be a blatant attempt to preserve the same hardline and terror-supporting system through dynastic succession, rather than allow the meaningful change so many Iranians are demanding.

The international community, including Australia, also has a responsibility to support a path that serves the Iranian people, helping ensure their aspirations for freedom, democracy, and human rights are realised, rather than allowing a return to the old status quo.

The weakening of the regime also matters directly for Australia. The Islamic Republic’s threat has never been distant or abstract for us.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, or IRGC, has already operated on Australian soil, orchestrating attacks against Jewish targets, including the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne, while harassing and intimidating members of the Iranian diaspora community. In response, last August, Australia rightly expelled the Iranian ambassador and designated the IRGC a terrorist organisation.

A new Iran can also strengthen regional stability, safeguards global trade routes, and present opportunities for Australia to advance constructive diplomacy in a region critical to our security and economic interests.

In confronting the threats posed by the Islamic Republic and charting the path ahead, Australia must stand on the side of what is right, just, and consistent with international law. That means standing with allies including the United States, Israel, and Gulf states, and with the Iranian people who have endured decades of terror, repression, and denial of basic rights. Doing so is both a moral and a practical imperative.

In this regard, we welcome the joint statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Defence Richard Marles and Foreign Minister Penny Wong, acknowledging this and reaffirming that Australia stands with our US ally, and with the people of Iran.

The next steps however here will be crucial.

First, Australia must continue to join its international partners to constrain the Islamic Republic’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Second, it needs to uphold international law, ensuring that intentional and indiscriminate attacks on civilians by the Islamic Republic, whether at home or abroad, are unreservedly condemned and addressed.

And Australia should continue providing diplomatic and humanitarian support to Iranians advocating for freedom and human rights. This could include funding programs that support independent media and civil society, and using diplomatic influence to highlight abuses and press for accountability. By giving practical backing to those working for reform inside Iran, Australia can help empower the very people driving change.

Each of these measures is interconnected. Supporting the Iranian people strengthens global security, while upholding the principles of freedom and respect for human rights that Australia has long championed.

This is a historic opportunity not just to limit the threat posed by a weakened regime, but to help ensure that the aspirations of the Iranian people are realised. By taking a proactive and principled stance, Australia can help shape a future where the Islamic Republic no longer threatens civilians, fuels conflict, or spreads extremist ideology. It is an opportunity to support a generation of Iranians determined to live in freedom, peace, and dignity.

The road ahead will be long, difficult, and uncertain, but this moment will demand courage, moral clarity, and decisive leadership. By standing with our allies and the people of Iran, Australia can seize this opportunity to secure a future of lasting freedom, stability and peace, both for the people of Iran, and the region as a whole.