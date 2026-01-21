Left wants this cruel regime

The West Australian – 22 January 2026

For the motley collection of far-left and Islamist zealots comprising the movement, the lodestar is perpetual and total war against Israel until its destruction, and the lynchpin of this war is the jihadist imperial regime ruling Iran.

Anything or anyone that undermines that regime is therefore an enemy.

This is why Palestinian organisations and their supporters in Australia and across the world rallied against anti-regime strikes by Israel and the US in June 2025. For example, the Australian Friends of Palestine Association (AFOPA) organised a “Hands Off Iran” rally in Adelaide, while the Australia Palestine Advocacy Network (APAN) condemned the strikes.

The infamous photograph of a man holding up an image of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei at the front of the massive Sydney Harbour Bridge anti-Zionist march in August 2025 is far from the only occasion where pro-regime and anti-Zionist rallies overtly overlapped.

It is also why, despite a massive reduction in violence and Palestinian casualties and substantially increased aid flows for more than four months following the October ceasefire, no anti-Zionist activists welcomed it, and the leaders of the movement have sought for the marches to continue as if nothing has changed.

In fact, being radically pro-war, despite absurdly representing themselves as an anti-war movement – many are likely secretly unhappy that the fight against Israel has been paused, fearing the overall improvement in the Gaza situation will mitigate Israel’s isolation and set back the cause.

In the eyes of anti-Zionists, Iranians protesting for the end of their regime and getting gunned down by the thousands are not merely a distraction from the cause, but a threat to it.

Many activists have therefore resorted to espousing conspiracy theories accusing the US or Israel of organising the anti-regime protests, while impugning reports coming out of Iran about the staggering number of fatalities, injuries and arrests.

Others accept that the protests are organic and that Iranians do have legitimate grievances, but argue that they should nonetheless subordinate these to the sacred cause of destroying Israel rather than risk threatening the regime which is so central to their hopes for doing so.

After all, if the regime falls, its entire “Axis of Resistance” – from the Hezbollahs in Lebanon and Iraq to the Houthis in Yemen to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, all openly supported by the anti-Zionist movement – will collapse, effectively ending the war against Israel.

In their facile, Manichean worldview, all that matters is on what side a group or country is perceived to be in the war to destroy Israel. Iranian protesters are seen as being on the wrong side of that war.

For instance, Palestinian-American activist Susan Abulhawa – one of several such activists controversially invited to the Adelaide Writers Festival in 2023 – recently posted on X, “I pray for the Islamic Republic of Iran to stand firm against the forces of evil nipping at this ancient land from every corner.”

Abulhawa is less pragmatic than most, however. Currently, most anti-Zionist activists in Australia are demonstrating more political awareness and not openly supporting the regime, instead opting for tactical silence.

One leading figure, for example, previously appeared on Iran’s Press TV in mid-2024 – after it was sanctioned by Australia in September 2023 – but has not said anything about Iran since the protests began.

Other leading anti-Zionist figures, if they’ve mentioned Iran at all, have only done so to attack the Australian Government or others seen as enemies of the cause.

Leading activists who strongly self-identify as feminists have not only failed to publicly condemn the Iranian regime for its appalling and murderous misogyny, but also failed to even mention the “Women, Life, Freedom” protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing her headscarf “improperly”.

These anti-Zionist activists simply cannot condemn the Iranian regime publicly or support Iranian protesters, because their overarching moral imperative is the destruction of Israel at all costs.

In their view, if countless Iranians must be tortured, maimed and killed in the service of that cause, so be it.

Oved Lobel is a policy analyst at the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).