MEDIA RELEASES

Vale Stanley Roth AM

December 29, 2025 | AIJAC

Stanley Roth AM
Stanley Roth AM

We at AIJAC were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stanley Roth AM.

Stanley was a wonderful, inspirational, caring and principled person, a pillar of our Australian Jewish community and also devoted to the security and vitality of Israel.

He was a great supporter of AIJAC and, since its foundation almost three decades ago, a dedicated, active member of the committee of our invaluable Rambam Israel Fellowship Programme, which has performed the crucial role of taking so many prominent Australians, New Zealanders and Asians to Israel on week-long study visits.

He was a man of unending commitment, service, principle, sage advice and encouragement .

His passing will leave a massive hole in our community. And we will greatly miss him.

We convey our deepest sympathies to his beloved wife Charmaine and all the Roth family and trust his memory will always be a blessing.

Tags:

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Arsen Ostrovsky took this photo for his family while not knowing if he would survive the attack (Image: Arsen Ostrovsky)

I survived Bondi. Now a royal commission is critical

December 30, 2025
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong at the UN General Assembly in September 2025 for the “High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution” (Image: Noamgalai/ Shutterstock)

Antisemitism threatens the very fabric of a democratic, cohesive, fair go and safe Australia

December 28, 2025
(Image: Screenshot)

Another “heinous antisemitic attack” in Melbourne: AIJAC’s statement to JNS

December 26, 2025
Arsen Ostrovsky took this photo for his family while not knowing if he would survive the attack (Image: Arsen Ostrovsky)

“I’m not religious but I started praying”: Arsen Ostrovsky in the Jerusalem Post

December 26, 2025
Anti-Israel rally in Melbourne in October 2024 (Image: Diana Zavaleta/ Shutterstock)

Now is the time for healing, not laying blame

December 26, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA