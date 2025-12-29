Vale Stanley Roth AM

We at AIJAC were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stanley Roth AM.

Stanley was a wonderful, inspirational, caring and principled person, a pillar of our Australian Jewish community and also devoted to the security and vitality of Israel.

He was a great supporter of AIJAC and, since its foundation almost three decades ago, a dedicated, active member of the committee of our invaluable Rambam Israel Fellowship Programme, which has performed the crucial role of taking so many prominent Australians, New Zealanders and Asians to Israel on week-long study visits.

He was a man of unending commitment, service, principle, sage advice and encouragement .

His passing will leave a massive hole in our community. And we will greatly miss him.

We convey our deepest sympathies to his beloved wife Charmaine and all the Roth family and trust his memory will always be a blessing.