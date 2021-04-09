Statement regarding Melissa Parke

In April 2019, I published material in which I discussed and critiqued, amongst other things, statements made by Melissa Parke. Ms. Parke claims that my comments suggested that she is a compulsive slanderer, a conspiracy theorist, a liar, a fanatic, and an antisemite. I did not intend to convey any of those things. My comments were intended to address the accuracy and implications of the statements and claims Ms. Parke had made, rather than being directed at her personally. Without conceding that my comments carried the meanings which Ms. Parke claims, I acknowledge that, to the best of my knowledge, she is none of those things. I acknowledge that Ms. Parke was distressed by her belief that I had characterized her in that manner. I regret that my comments caused her distress.

Dr. Colin Rubenstein AM – Executive Director, AIJAC