Statement regarding attack on Imam in Dandenong

January 13, 2026

Victorian Imam Ismet Purdic (Screenshot, Nine Network)
Victorian Imam Ismet Purdic (Screenshot, Nine Network)

We are distressed at reports that an Islamic community leader, Imam Ismet Purdic, was allegedly assaulted on Saturday after he and his wife were forced off the road by a vehicle and racially abused by its occupants in Dandenong South. Our thoughts and prayers are with the couple, as well as any member of their community who has been made to feel unsafe.

We note that the alleged perpetrators have been arrested, and we hope they are fully held accountable for their actions, if convicted. Their alleged behaviour was not only reprehensible but a threat to the cohesion of our country at a critical time.

As a Jewish community, we know too well that an attack on anyone because of their faith is both unacceptable and an attack on our society’s multifaith and multicultural harmony.

On this 30th day anniversary of Bondi, the Shloshim of Jewish tradition, we call on all Australians to focus on coming together and healing, not hatred and disparagement.

Rabbi Ralph Genende, AIJAC Interfaith and Community Liaison

