Statement on the Passing of the Hon. Ron Boswell

January 9, 2026 | AIJAC

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) extends its sincere condolences to the family of the Hon. Ron Boswell following his passing.

Ron Boswell’s long and distinguished service to Australia reflected a deep commitment to public life, principled leadership, and the national interest. He was widely respected for his integrity, decency, and genuine engagement across communities.

AIJAC and the Australian Jewish community valued his warm and principled relationship with our community, and his consistent support for the State of Israel, grounded in shared democratic values.

He will be remembered with respect and gratitude for his contribution to Australian public life.

May his memory be a blessing.

