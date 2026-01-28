MEDIA RELEASES

Statement on Israeli President Herzog’s upcoming visit

January 28, 2026

Israeli President Isaac Herzog (Image: Avi Ohayon/ GPO)
Israeli President Isaac Herzog (Image: Avi Ohayon/ GPO)

“AIJAC strongly welcomes the upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia at a moment of profound significance. The visit comes at a particularly important time for Australia’s Jewish community following the tragic events at Bondi and the surge of antisemitism across the country, offering a powerful message of solidarity and support. It also represents a vital opportunity to reset and strengthen the Australia-Israel relationship through constructive dialogue and renewed engagement, and to reaffirm our shared democratic values.

“We are disturbed and saddened by the groups and individuals determined to politicise this visit by labelling it ‘divisive’ and attempting to misrepresent Herzog’s words after October 7. Our view is that, after Bondi, Herzog’s visit is not only appropriate, but an essential part of the healing process, and we are very confident we represent the overwhelming majority of Australian Jews in saying as much.”

Colin Rubenstein
Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council

Tags: , , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Protesters burn a photo depicting Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of Iran (Image: Shutterstock)

Why Jews stand with the Iranian people

January 29, 2026
Screenshot

Surviving the Bondi attack: Arsen Ostrovsky on Misgav podcast

January 29, 2026
Image: Shutterstock

Somaliland – Israel sets a moral example via recognition

January 27, 2026
WhatsApp Image 2026 01 27 At 09.22.16

Statement on the return of hostage Ran Gvili

January 27, 2026
Screenshot

Antisemitism in schools not surprising: Joel Burnie on Sky News

January 26, 2026

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA