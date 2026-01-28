Statement on Israeli President Herzog’s upcoming visit

“AIJAC strongly welcomes the upcoming visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia at a moment of profound significance. The visit comes at a particularly important time for Australia’s Jewish community following the tragic events at Bondi and the surge of antisemitism across the country, offering a powerful message of solidarity and support. It also represents a vital opportunity to reset and strengthen the Australia-Israel relationship through constructive dialogue and renewed engagement, and to reaffirm our shared democratic values.

“We are disturbed and saddened by the groups and individuals determined to politicise this visit by labelling it ‘divisive’ and attempting to misrepresent Herzog’s words after October 7. Our view is that, after Bondi, Herzog’s visit is not only appropriate, but an essential part of the healing process, and we are very confident we represent the overwhelming majority of Australian Jews in saying as much.”

Colin Rubenstein

Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council