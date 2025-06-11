MEDIA RELEASES

Sanctions on Israeli ministers unprecedented, smack of double standards

June 11, 2025 | AIJAC staff

Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich (Image: X)
Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich (Image: X)

“The Government’s unprecedented decision to sanction two democratically-elected but controversial ministers in the allied, democratic government of Israel represents a major escalation of the ongoing regrettable trend by the current ALP government of abandoning our long-standing bipartisan tradition of good relations with the Jewish state.

“The Government appears to be acting at the behest of the obsessive anti-Israel activists who constantly scream for ever more punitive actions against Israel, and largely do not seek the two-state solution our government says it supports, but instead desire Israel’s ultimate destruction. This ongoing trend is profoundly against Australia’s national interests abroad, as the current US condemnation highlights. Moreover, this attempt to placate the anti-Israel obsessives will only increase our own internal divisions and conflict, because the anti-Israel agitators will only feel empowered to demand ever stronger action against Israel.

“The move to sanction, rather than criticise, Israeli leaders for their rhetoric also smacks of blatant double standards. AIJAC finds many statements by Smotrich and especially Ben-Gvir insupportable and we share the Government’s concern about settler violence against West Bank Palestinians and call on Israeli authorities to do more to stop them. However, there are many leaders of the Palestinian Authority, Iran, Turkey, and Qatar who are saying things at least as inflammatory, if not more so. Yet there is no discussion of sanctioning any of them. It seems clear that it is only because of pressure from anti-Israel obsessives inside and outside of government – and not only in Australia but also in the other countries involved in this sanctions plan, such as Canada and the UK – that Israel is being treated so differently.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director, AIJAC

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Displaced Palestinians receive food in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

No, Gaza is not “the hungriest place on earth”

June 8, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Fast Facts: Australian newspaper ad part of Amnesty International’s ongoing anti-Israel crusade

June 5, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Peace first, then statehood

June 3, 2025
Gazans collect aid packages from a Gaza Humanitarian Foundation distribution site (Image: Screenshot)

Fast Facts: New Gaza aid distribution system begins

June 1, 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 30 At 11.22.09 AM

Albanese urged to visit Israel instead of ‘throwing mud’ over Gaza war: Joel Burnie on Sky News

May 30, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA