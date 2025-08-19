MEDIA RELEASES

Denial of visa to Israeli Knesset member “deeply troubling”

August 19, 2025 | AIJAC

Simcha Rothman MK (Screenshot)
Simcha Rothman MK (Screenshot)

The Australian Government’s last-minute decision to deny entry to Israeli Knesset member Simcha Rothman is deeply troubling. While some of his views may undoubtedly be controversial and contrary to those held by AIJAC, refusing him a visa sets a disturbing precedent for Australia’s treatment of a fellow democracy and long-standing friend.

It is very disappointing that Australia and Israel have regressed from a close friendship to unproductive diplomatic jousting, which of course was started by unwarranted and hostile actions by the Australian Government.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

The aftermath of a violent harassment of diners at an Israeli restaurant in Melbourne (Image: X)

Melbourne may have fallen to antisemitism – but Australia’s unity can be rebuilt

August 19, 2025
An IDF soldier in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip (Image: Shutterstock)

The world continues to tell Israel what to do – is it fair?

August 17, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Media Matters: The ABC’s blind spot

August 17, 2025
Screenshot

Australia-US relationship at ‘record low’ following ‘concerning’ Palestine move

August 16, 2025
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (C) recites a prayer during a meeting with members of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in the West Bank city of Ramallah (Image: WFA/ X)

Praise from Hamas co-founder is bad. Palestinian Authority is also a flaw of recognition

August 14, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA