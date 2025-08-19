Denial of visa to Israeli Knesset member “deeply troubling”

The Australian Government’s last-minute decision to deny entry to Israeli Knesset member Simcha Rothman is deeply troubling. While some of his views may undoubtedly be controversial and contrary to those held by AIJAC, refusing him a visa sets a disturbing precedent for Australia’s treatment of a fellow democracy and long-standing friend.

It is very disappointing that Australia and Israel have regressed from a close friendship to unproductive diplomatic jousting, which of course was started by unwarranted and hostile actions by the Australian Government.