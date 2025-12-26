MEDIA RELEASES

Another “heinous antisemitic attack” in Melbourne: AIJAC’s statement to JNS

December 26, 2025 | Colin Rubenstein

(Image: Screenshot)
(Image: Screenshot)

Jewish News Syndicate – 25 December 2025

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said: “This heinous antisemitic attack has seen a young family have their car destroyed and being too frightened to stay in their home simply because they chose to share the joy of Chanukah with the community. It further emphasises the urgent need for the state and federal governments to crack down on the antisemitism and incitement to and perpetration of violence rampant on our streets before there are more tragic outcomes. The Jewish community deserves to go about our lives and to celebrate our culture in safety, and the governments must do everything they can to ensure that is the case.”

