AIJAC welcomes steps against Iran and IRGC following revelation of their role in antisemitic attacks in Australia

AIJAC today welcomed the Albanese government’s announcement of strong action against the Iranian regime and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) following ASIO reaching the conclusion that the IRGC had bankrolled and orchestrated at least two antisemitic attacks in Australia.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “The confirmation today that Iran and the IRGC were responsible for orchestrating major antisemitic attacks in Australia, including the Adass Israel Synagogue bombing, was not a complete surprise. AIJAC has long warned such Iranian involvement was a possibility that should be taken seriously. But it is nonetheless a shock to see that possibility confirmed. As the Prime Minister said, this was a ‘direct assault on Australian democracy and Jewish life’ by a foreign government.

“The government has acted promptly and appropriately in response to ASIO’s confirmation of this Iranian aggression against Australia.

“AIJAC welcomes the decision to expel the Iranian Ambassador and other Iranian diplomats from Australia and close our Embassy in Teheran.

“We also strongly welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that he will legislate to proscribe the IRGC. AIJAC has been calling for the proscription of the IRGC for years. It met Australia’s legal definition of a terrorist organisation long before it began attacking Australian Jewish targets in 2024 and it is greatly in Australia’s national interest to do everything in our power to limit the power of this malign actor.”

Dr Rubenstein added, “We hope the Government will follow up the strong measures it announced today by exploring additional measures it can take to retaliate for Iranian aggression, and further limit the threat the regime in Teheran poses to Australians, the Australian Jewish community, and our social cohesion.

“We also wish to thank ASIO, under director Mike Burgess, and other law enforcement agencies, for their ongoing hard work in confirming and confronting the threat posed to this country by the IRGC, and for helping keep our community safe.”