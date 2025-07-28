MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes PM’s comments on ‘Palestine’ recognition, but expresses concerns about international law misunderstandings

July 28, 2025 | Colin Rubenstein

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Image: screenshot)
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (Image: screenshot)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has welcomed Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s comments on ABC TV “Insiders” on July 27, appearing to rule out the possibility of Australia recognising “Palestine” in the near future. However, AIJAC also expressed concern that some of the Prime Minister’s comments on Gaza and international law appeared to misrepresent aspects of what international law actually says.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “AIJAC has long warned that tokenistic and premature recognition of ‘Palestine’ would undermine the chances of real Israeli-Palestinian peace, and we are grateful the Prime Minister also appears to recognise this. As he suggested, issues such as how Hamas would be excluded and how to ensure a Palestinian state will not be a threat to Israel’s existence, have to be settled before any real progress toward a two-state outcome can occur.

“Premature recognition of the currently non-existent state of Palestine would be counter-productive for other reasons as well: ‘Palestine’ does not currently meet the criteria for statehood under international law; such recognition undermines the push for desperately-needed reforms of the Palestinian Authority; it encourages and perpetuates Palestinian rejection of the negotiations which are the only way a two-state resolution can even be achieved; and it constitutes a clear reward for the Hamas atrocities of October 7, 2023, thus strengthening the forces of violence and rejectionism in Palestinian society.

“Furthermore, the push for premature recognition ignores the fact that Israel has offered Palestinian leaders statehood on at least three occasions, and it is the Palestinian side that walked away. Even the supposedly ‘moderate’ Palestinian Authority leaders appears to be at best ambiguous about any achievable two-state resolution, with most wanting a state in place of Israel, not one alongside it.”

Dr Rubenstein added, “While we give the Prime Minister full credit for his comments on delaying any recognition of Palestine, AIJAC does have concerns about some of his other comments on ‘Insiders’ accusing Israel of violating international law – which appear to represent misunderstandings or misinterpretations of what international law actually says.

“In particular, his comment calling Israel’s aid halt from early March to mid-May illegal fails to account for Article 23 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, which makes it clear that aid flows can be halted if aid is being diverted, is not under effective control, or is providing a ‘definite advantage’ to enemy forces. All three were clearly the case in Gaza at the time. Furthermore, his comments regarding ‘collective punishment’ do not reflect the legal meaning of that term.  

“Without detracting from his sensible comments on recognition, we hope the Prime Minister will be better briefed on international law issues such as these in future,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot

‘We cannot deny Hamas’ role in this’: Joel Burnie on Sky News

July 25, 2025
Canb,,Australia, ,Sep,22,,2022:,The,Prime,Minister,Anthony

AIJAC: PM Albanese’s statement on Gaza very disappointing, risks exacerbating the situation

July 25, 2025
A protest in response to the death in detention of Mahsa Amini by Iran's morality police in Tehran (Image: Tolga Ildun/ Shutterstock)

Diaspora Iranians hope for more attention to the plight of the Iranian people

July 24, 2025
The theft of aid by Hamas has gravely affected humanitarian efforts (Image: X)

Prolonging Gaza’s suffering, one ill-advised statement at a time

July 24, 2025
Map of the area. (Image: MapTiler)

Fast Facts: Violence in Syria, and Israel’s intervention

July 23, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA