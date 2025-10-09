MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes news of agreement on first phase of Israel-Hamas peace plan

October 9, 2025 | AIJAC

Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “The Australian Jewish community welcomes the signed agreement by Israel and Hamas to release all Israeli hostages in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners very soon and for the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line. Hopefully, the next phases – the end of any Hamas role in Gaza, and the commitment by the international community that Hamas and other terrorist groups are disarmed – will also be agreed upon very soon.”

Dr Rubenstein continued, “This entire tragedy could have and should have been avoided if only the international community had believed Hamas’ promises to murder Jews and attack Israel, and the war would have ended far earlier if the international community had pressured Hamas and its supporters rather than encouraging the terror group to keep fighting with unwarranted and unfair condemnation of Israel.

“The international community must now do all it can to ensure every point of the Trump plan is implemented. This is the only way to achieve lasting peace,” Dr Rubenstein concluded.

AIJAC will comment further as details of the agreement become available.

