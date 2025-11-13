MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes Australia-Indonesia Security treaty

November 13, 2025

PM Albanese with President Prabowo at Kirribili House, Sydney (Image: X)
PM Albanese with President Prabowo at Kirribili House, Sydney (Image: X)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council has welcomed the announcement yesterday of a new bilateral Treaty on Common Security between Australia and Indonesia.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein stated following the announcement, “AIJAC has long supported and sought to advance closer ties between Australia and our neighbours in Indonesia.  AIJAC is very proud of the ways we have tried to contribute to those ties in our own way – including encouraging inter-faith dialogue with Indonesian religious leaders and also meetings and exchanges with leading Indonesian politicians, journalists, academics and community leaders.

“This new security treaty is clearly a major positive step in that vitally important relationship, and is thus very welcome.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Then Israeli Ambassador to the UN Chaim Herzog addressing the General Assembly, 10 November 1975 (UN Photo/Michos Tzovaras)

After 50 years, the damaging legacy of “Zionism is racism” lives on

November 13, 2025
Israeli military drone video shows Hamas operatives burying a white shroud containing hostage remains in Gaza City and then staging its discovery in front of the Red Cross (IDF video screenshot)

Hamas’ deadly deception is part of a pattern

November 7, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

After the War: Israel’s revival, America’s power, and the Palestinian narratives

November 7, 2025
(Image: MP25588254/Shutterstock)

AIJAC applauds law allowing IRGC terror listing

November 6, 2025
Chris Sidoti (left), Navi Pillay and Miloon Kothari, the three commissioners of the perpetual UN inquisition against Israel, briefing the media in October 2022 (Image: Lev Radin/Shutterstock)

Sydney Peace Prize honours long record of twisted morality

November 5, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA