AIJAC welcomes Australia-Indonesia Security treaty

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council has welcomed the announcement yesterday of a new bilateral Treaty on Common Security between Australia and Indonesia.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein stated following the announcement, “AIJAC has long supported and sought to advance closer ties between Australia and our neighbours in Indonesia. AIJAC is very proud of the ways we have tried to contribute to those ties in our own way – including encouraging inter-faith dialogue with Indonesian religious leaders and also meetings and exchanges with leading Indonesian politicians, journalists, academics and community leaders.

“This new security treaty is clearly a major positive step in that vitally important relationship, and is thus very welcome.”