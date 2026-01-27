Statement on the return of hostage Ran Gvili

“The recovery and return of Ran Gvili’s body brings a measure of closure to an unimaginable ordeal that begin with the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7th.

AIJAC has long said that this war cannot end until every last hostage, alive and dead, was returned home.

Now that for the first time since 2014, there are no more hostages left in captivity, we can begin discussing the next steps for the future of Gaza and hopes for peace in the region, which must start with the immediate disarming of Hamas and recognition that dignity, security and hope for both Palestinians and Israelis cannot be built while Hamas remains armed and in power. Australia has a moral responsibility to be clear-eyed and resolute on this truth.”