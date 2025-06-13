MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC statement on Israeli campaign targeting Iran’s nuclear program

June 13, 2025 | Colin Rubenstein

Screenshot/ X
Screenshot/ X

“AIJAC views the Israeli military actions launched against Iran’s nuclear program this morning as thoroughly justified by both the IAEA finding of Iranian breaches of its Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty obligations this week, and Iran’s blatant aggression against Israel over recent years. The latter includes not only longstanding calls to destroy Israel, but the creation of a ‘Ring of Fire’ strategy, incorporating Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, Syria, and Iraqi groups violently targeting the Jewish state, and the two large-scale attacks Iran launched directly against Israel last year, employing hundreds of missiles and drones. We note that the Arab states which have also been targeted by Iranian aggression are also likely hoping for the Israeli military efforts to succeed.

“As Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong noted in her media conference this morning, Iran’s nuclear and missile program has become an enormous ‘threat to international peace and security.’ Like Senator Wong, we had also hoped ‘dialogue and diplomacy’ accompanied by economic and political pressure, could resolve this problem without the need for military action.

“However, it has recently become very clear that diplomacy was never going to succeed before it was too late, and the irredentist and theocratic rogue regime in Teheran became a nuclear power. The US Trump Administration tried dialogue with Teheran, and Iran’s fundamentalist regime completely rejected the only possible basis for a diplomatic deal given the advanced stage of Iran’s nuclear capabilities as confirmed by the IAEA – an end to uranium enrichment in Iran.

“Our thoughts are now with the people of Israel as they huddle again in bomb shelters in this sadly unavoidable conflict created by Iranian aggression and defiance of international norms. We pray it ends quickly, with minimal loss of innocent life, and the Iranian threat to international peace and security dismantled, or at least significantly eroded.”

Dr Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director, AIJAC

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

The humanitarian aid funding cuts you never heard about

June 13, 2025
Screenshot

UNRWA feeds the ‘Palestinian delusion’ of no Jewish state: Dr Einat Wilf on Sky News

June 12, 2025
Israeli ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich (Image: X)

Sanctions on Israeli ministers unprecedented, smack of double standards

June 11, 2025
Displaced Palestinians receive food in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip (Image: Anas Mohammed/ Shutterstock)

No, Gaza is not “the hungriest place on earth”

June 8, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Fast Facts: Australian newspaper ad part of Amnesty International’s ongoing anti-Israel crusade

June 5, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA