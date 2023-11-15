MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC Statement on Francesca Albanese address to National Press Club

Nov 15, 2023 | Colin Rubenstein

Current “Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories” Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)
Current "Special Rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories" Francesca Albanese (Image: Shutterstock)

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said:

Francesca Albanese’s national press club performance was the usual litany of mistruths and distortions relating to Israel that she has previously peddled around the world including her revolting claim of Israel as an `apartheid State’ and as a `colonial regime’ committing `genocide’ and `crimes against humanity’.

“Sadly, Francesca Albanese’s vision of peace only involves the dismantling and the complete removal of Israel.

“It was disgusting to hear that in the face of documented evidence of atrocities that she rejected Israel having a right to self-defence.

“Furthermore, it was sickening to hear her suggest the possibility of the murderous genocidal movement of Hamas as a possible partner for peace – though it was perhaps not surprising because she appears to basically share Hamas’ view that ‘peace’ means Israel’s destruction.

“She erroneously claimed that Israel had been inflicting collective punishment on Gaza for the last 16 years – without recognising that in February 2005, the Israeli Knesset approved a unilateral disengagement plan and it has been exclusively under Palestinian and Hamas control since then.

“Every time she spoke she tarnished and smeared Israel with absolute falsehoods, bringing her message of hate towards the Jewish State together with a call for a ceasefire and an arms embargo.

“This is consistent with her documented history of both spouting antisemitic tropes about Jews and ultra-extreme views about Israel, both before and during her current UN role.

“In the past, she has both attended Hamas-organised conferences and insisted Hamas has a legal right to engage in violent `resistance’ against Israel; endorsed postings comparing Israel to Nazi Germany; has called Israel an `apartheid regime’ which must be `ended’,  and, as at the Press Club, repeatedly justified terrorism against Israeli civilians while arguing Israel has no right to self-defence against Palestinian violence.

Francesca Albanese has also previously made disgusting social media comments about the supposed power of the so-called ‘Jewish lobby’ and ‘the Israeli lobby’ – leading to her being condemned by the US government, members of the European parliament and the US Congress and by US Antisemitism Envoy Deborah Lipstadt.

“The fact that such a person could be given a United Nations role says a great deal about the terrible dysfunction at the UN caused by its domination by self-interested authoritarian governments.”

