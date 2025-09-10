AIJAC: Israeli strike on Hamas’ haven in Qatar unsurprising

“While the results are still unclear, AIJAC Is not surprised that Israel has targeted the most senior Hamas leadership in their haven in Qatar yesterday. These individuals were directly responsible for the brutal October 7 massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel, complete with numerous war crimes, ever since – including vicious terrorist attacks like the one that occurred in Jerusalem on Monday. Moreover, these Hamas leaders, who have made millions of dollars off Palestinian suffering and live a life of utter luxury in Doha, could end the war today if they would agree to Hamas laying down its arms and releasing the hostages, ending the suffering of both Palestinians and Israelis alike.

“It should also be remembered that Qatar itself is far from an innocent bystander or neutral ‘mediator’. They are one of Hamas’ most important allies, hosting its leadership in lavish style, supplying the terror groups with funds, and employing the state-funded and controlled al-Jazeera media network as something akin to Hamas’ propaganda arm. The Qatari Government also spends billions spreading Islamist extremism and antisemitism around the world. So while Qatar, as such, was not the target of this attack, they are to some extent reaping what they sowed, and it is hard to have much sympathy with their complaints about Israeli violation of their sovereignty.”

Dr. Colin Rubenstein, Executive Director, Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC)