AIJAC farewells Helen ‘Helsie’ Brustman OAM Z”L

REMEMBERING OUR COLLEAGUE & FRIEND…

Helsie was a proud Australian Jew who gave her all to everything she did – endlessly dedicated to the Melbourne and broader Australian Jewish community and to the security and welfare of Israel.

An irrepressible character, almost a force of nature, she knew everybody and everybody knew her.

She was much beloved by all of her colleagues at AIJAC, and we benefited enormously from the nearly three decades of tireless commitment she devoted to our cause.

Her passing leaves a void that will be impossible to fill, and she will be sorely missed by all of us.

May her memory be a blessing.