MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC deeply sorrowed by Manchester attack, calls on Australian leaders to pay attention

October 3, 2025

The scene in Manchester after the Synagogue stabbing (Image: Heute.at)
The scene in Manchester after the Synagogue stabbing (Image: Heute.at)

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “The Australian Jewish community emerged from Yom Kippur with the terrible news emanating from Manchester. Our hearts go out to our Jewish brethren in England, who have yet again been confronted with violent hatred, this time on our most holy of days.”

Dr Rubenstein continued, “As deep as our sorrow is, it does not come with any sense of surprise. For two years, we have been warning about the consequences of the violent rhetoric that has been emerging from the intersection of the anti-Israel hard left, Islamists and the antisemitic hard right. Our political leaders have often avoided confronting this wave of verbal hatred. And while they rush to condemn violent attacks, they never bother making public the obvious connection between violent rhetoric and the actual violence that inevitably emerges from it.”

“Time is well past”, Dr Rubenstein concluded, “for our political leaders to start pushing back very strongly against hate. Against hatred of Israel, hatred of ‘Zionists’ and hatred of Jews. When our leaders look the other way, the seeds of violence grow.”

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot

Cautious hope in Israel for Gaza conflict deal: Joel Burnie on Sky News

October 5, 2025
Screenshot

Protesters should support Gaza ceasefire plan: Joel Burnie on Sky News

October 4, 2025
Celebrating with Torah scrolls in Jerusalem (Image: Teo K/ Shutterstock)

The message is simple: Be joyful!

October 3, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Gaza peace plan offers hope, but also faces major hurdles

October 3, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Trump’s Gaza deal may be the last best chance for peace

October 3, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA