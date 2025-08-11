AIJAC deeply disappointed at misguided Palestinian statehood decision

AIJAC is deeply disappointed at the Government’ misguided and counter-productive decision, because it sets back the positive possibility of a peaceful, viable, negotiated Palestinian state being established alongside Israel.

Regardless of the Government’s intentions, recognition will be seen by both Israelis and Palestinians as a reward for Palestinian terrorism and as punishment for Israel, despite the fact that Israel has always been much more forward-leaning on peace than the Palestinians.

Recognition by Western countries telegraphs to Hamas that its rejection of multiple ceasefire proposals over the past 12 months were the correct decision, thereby ensuring it will continue rejecting them. This further endangers the lives of the Israeli hostages still held in Hamas’s tunnels.

The Palestinians’ chosen path since 2014 – a stubborn refusal to even negotiate, encouraging, rewarding, and celebrating violence, and indoctrinating its children to hate Israel – will be strengthened by the Government’s morally compromised decision. What is certain is that this decision will not help Israelis and Palestinians achieve peace, and neither will it accelerate the creation of a Palestinian state.