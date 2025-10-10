AIJAC congratulates MPs Josh Burns and Julian Leeser on the McKinnon Prize

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) warmly congratulates both Julian Leeser and Josh Burns for their joint reception of the prestigious McKinnon Prize for excellence in political leadership.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “Despite representing opposing parties and different perspectives on some key issues, Julian Leeser and Josh Burns have maintained respectful, strong bipartisan cooperation and principled leadership on issues of vital importance to the Jewish community, including the unprecedented explosion of antisemitism in Australia and how to contain it.”

Dr Rubenstein concluded, “AIJAC extends its warmest congratulations to them both for this well-deserved acknowledgement of their leadership roles, and hopes that they serve as an example to other politicians across the political spectrum in Australia.”