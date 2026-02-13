MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC congratulates Angus Taylor, Jane Hume, thanks Sussan Ley

February 13, 2026 | AIJAC

New Opposition leader Angus Taylor with Deputy leader Senator Jane Hume (Image: @AngusTaylorMP/ X)
New Opposition leader Angus Taylor with Deputy leader Senator Jane Hume (Image: @AngusTaylorMP/ X)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) congratulates Angus Taylor on his election as Leader of the Liberal Party and Australia’s new Opposition Leader. We also congratulate Senator Jane Hume, his new deputy.

In addition, we thank outgoing leader Sussan Ley for her steadfast support and leadership.

Throughout these challenging times, Mr Taylor, Senator Hume and Ms Ley have shown consistent and principled solidarity with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism, especially after Bondi, and have been unwavering in seeking to preserve and strengthen the long-standing Australia-Israel alliance.

We look forward to maintaining our engagement with all of them, as well as the Government, and continuing to strengthen our already strong cooperation in these important efforts.

Tags: , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Screenshot 2026-02-13 at 5.01.34 pm

US Middle East strategy amid regional instability: Dana Stroul at the Sydney Institute

February 13, 2026
Screenshot 2026-02-13 at 4.08.52 pm

Antisemitism in Australia after the Bondi Massacre: Arsen Ostrovsky at the Sydney Institute

February 13, 2026
Israeli PM Netanyahu: Critical period ahead (Image: Shutterstock)

March 31 will be the key deadline in Bibi’s delicate political balancing act

February 13, 2026
Anti-Israel rally in Melbourne (Image: Diana Zavaleta/ Shutterstock)

The Trojan Horse of Anti-Zionism

February 12, 2026
Screenshot

Herzog visit gives comfort and hope to our grieving community: Arsen Ostrovsky on Sky News

February 12, 2026

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA