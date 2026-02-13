AIJAC congratulates Angus Taylor, Jane Hume, thanks Sussan Ley

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) congratulates Angus Taylor on his election as Leader of the Liberal Party and Australia’s new Opposition Leader. We also congratulate Senator Jane Hume, his new deputy.

In addition, we thank outgoing leader Sussan Ley for her steadfast support and leadership.

Throughout these challenging times, Mr Taylor, Senator Hume and Ms Ley have shown consistent and principled solidarity with the Jewish community in the fight against antisemitism, especially after Bondi, and have been unwavering in seeking to preserve and strengthen the long-standing Australia-Israel alliance.

We look forward to maintaining our engagement with all of them, as well as the Government, and continuing to strengthen our already strong cooperation in these important efforts.