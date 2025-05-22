AIJAC condemns deadly shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council deplores the senseless killing of two young Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington DC.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “This appalling act of terrorism is a direct outcome of the hatred we’ve witnessed in the streets of the US, Australia and around the world. When people in those hate-filled marches chant ‘globalise the intifada’, this is what they mean.”

Dr Rubenstein continued, “Condemnation of terrorism after the fact isn’t good enough; we implore our political leaders to condemn the chants of hatred before they become acts of violent hatred. The Australian Jewish community is rightly worried for our security. If this act could happen on the streets of the American capital, it could happen in Australia.”

Dr Rubenstein concluded, “AIJAC has been a long-standing partner of the American Jewish Committee, at whose event this murder took place. We stand with the AJC and the American Jewish community, and offer our deep sympathy to the families of the young couple who were murdered. May their memories be a blessing.”