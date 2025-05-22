MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC condemns deadly shooting of Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington

May 22, 2025

Image: X
Image: X

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council deplores the senseless killing of two young Israeli Embassy staffers in Washington DC.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “This appalling act of terrorism is a direct outcome of the hatred we’ve witnessed in the streets of the US, Australia and around the world. When people in those hate-filled marches chant ‘globalise the intifada’, this is what they mean.”

Dr Rubenstein continued, “Condemnation of terrorism after the fact isn’t good enough; we implore our political leaders to condemn the chants of hatred before they become acts of violent hatred. The Australian Jewish community is rightly worried for our security. If this act could happen on the streets of the American capital, it could happen in Australia.”

Dr Rubenstein concluded, “AIJAC has been a long-standing partner of the American Jewish Committee, at whose event this murder took place. We stand with the AJC and the American Jewish community, and offer our deep sympathy to the families of the young couple who were murdered. May their memories be a blessing.”

Tags: ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Aid trucks heading into Gaza (Image: Shutterstock)

Firearms and lies aimed at the world’s Jewish people

May 23, 2025
Aid trucks crossing into Gaza (Image: Shutterstock/ Anas Mohammed)

AIJAC Fast Facts: Aid back into Gaza – what we know

May 21, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Hamas is to blame: Jamie Hyams letter in the Canberra Times

May 20, 2025
Yuval Raphael (image: Heute.at)

Israel’s real victory at Eurovision

May 19, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Misrepresenting the IHRA definition: Jamie Hyams letter in SMH, Age

May 19, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE Ukraine United Nations United States UNRWA