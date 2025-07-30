AIJAC calls UK’s Palestine recognition plans “divorced from reality and counter-productive”; commends Australia’s more responsible approach

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) today denounced the plans announced by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer yesterday to recognise “Palestine” in September unless Israel took substantive steps to end the war in Gaza, and promised to promote a two-state resolution.

Dr Colin Rubenstein AM, AIJAC’s Executive Director, said, “Britain’s plan to recognise ‘Palestine’, which is clearly not a state under international law, as a way to punish Israel is both divorced from reality and counter-productive. The move would only delay the prospect of a genuine two-state peace, which can only be achieved through joint negotiations. This announcement will only reinforce Hamas’ refusal to accept the US-mediated ceasefire agreement that is urgently needed to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which Israel has agreed to.

Dr Rubenstein continued, “It is encouraging that Australia is taking a more responsible approach, by insisting that the Palestinians take at least some of the steps necessary for a genuine two-state peace before Australia will consider offering recognition. We urge the Government to adhere to its previously announced preconditions that there must be substantial reform of the Palestinian Authority and assurance that a Palestinian state would not constitute a threat to Israel, as well as Hamas having no role in any such state.”