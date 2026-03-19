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AIJAC applauds NSW proposal to ban IRGC/HUT symbols

March 19, 2026 | AIJAC

The globa logo of Hizb ut-Tahrir
The globa logo of Hizb ut-Tahrir

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) has expressed its appreciation and support for the plans by the NSW government, introduced to parliament yesterday, to ban symbols associated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Hizb ut-Tahrir (HUT).

AIJAC Executive Director Dr. Colin Rubenstein said, “This move by the Minns government is to be applauded as another important step toward containing the explosion of antisemitism that has afflicted this country since the Hamas mass terror attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. We know that the IRGC was responsible for paying local criminals to carry out some of the worst attacks on the Australian Jewish community. We know that HUT has been a major source of antisemitism and advocacy for terrorist violence in this country. This is why both are rightly now proscribed, which means providing material support for either is now illegal in Australia. It is just common sense that displaying their symbols should also not be allowed.

“We are grateful to the Minns Government for continuing to lead the way in using the law to confront the antisemitism and terrorism threats that remain such a serious danger to Australians in general and to Jewish Australians in particular, as well as to our national cohesion,” Dr. Rubenstein concluded.

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