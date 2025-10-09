MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC applauds NSW Court of Appeal decision to block Oct. 7 celebration at the Opera House

October 9, 2025

The infamous scenes outside the Sydney opera House, October 2023 (Screenshot)
The infamous scenes outside the Sydney opera House, October 2023 (Screenshot)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) applauds the unanimous ruling by the NSW Court of Appeal to prohibit provocateurs from holding an anti-Israel march to the Sydney Opera House to celebrate the Hamas attacks of October 7, 2023.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “Despite everything that has happened since, the outrageous and openly antisemitic display at the Sydney Opera House on October 9, 2023, still reverberates, shocking the world as the depth of antisemitism in this country became clear.

Dr Rubenstein continued: “That such an event was ever allowed to take place, celebrating the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, and by a designated terrorist organisation, and that the response was to warn Jews to stay away from the area instead of ensuring their safety, is inexcusable, and set the permissive tone for the next two years across the country.

“The organisers of this event intended to flaunt their impunity and further insult and intimidate the Jewish community by choosing this location and time period, and while there may still be a protest, its despicable symbolism has been blunted.”

Dr Rubenstein added, “Now it is up to NSW Police to ensure that the Court’s ruling is enforced, and that no hateful anti-Israel marchers taint our national icon.”

“AIJAC commends the Executive Council of Australian Jewry, the NSW Jewish Board of Deputies and the Jewish Centre for Law and Justice for their supportive involvement in this case, ensuring that the Jewish community, and Australia, will not see a repeat of the shameful scenes we saw two years ago,” he concluded.

Tags: , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

RECENT POSTS

Image: Shutterstock

AIJAC welcomes news of agreement on first phase of Israel-Hamas peace plan

October 9, 2025
Hamas' October 7 attack produced scenes that Israelis can never forget (Image: Hamas bodycam)

Israel may win the war, but its reputation has been tarnished beyond repair

October 8, 2025
Image: Shutterstock

Wounds will heal, but scars remain as Israel marks two years since Hamas massacre

October 8, 2025
Screenshot 2025 10 08 At 9.38.18 am

“It’s a very tough day for Jews worldwide”: Joel Burnie on Sky News

October 8, 2025
The Nova Festival became a massacre site (Image: Shutterstock)

‘The worst two years’: Israeli lives remain entangled with grief and hope

October 8, 2025

SORT BY TOPICS

Select a tag

Afghanistan/ Pakistan Anti-Zionism Antisemitism Asia Australasia Australia China coronavirus Egypt Elections Europe Far Right Gaza Gulf states Hamas Hezbollah Holocaust/ War Crimes IAEA IDF Indonesia International Jewry International Security Iran Iraq IRGC Islamic Extremism Israel JCPOA Lebanon Malaysia Media/ Academia Middle East New Zealand NGOs Palestinian Authority Palestinians Russia Saudi Arabia Syria Terrorism Turkey UAE United Nations United States UNRWA