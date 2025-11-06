AIJAC applauds law allowing IRGC terror listing

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) applauds the passage of the Criminal Code Amendment (State Sponsors of Terrorism) Bill 2025 on November 6, enabling the Federal Government to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation under Australia’s Criminal Code.

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “For several years, AIJAC has been calling for the listing of the IRGC as a terrorist organisation under Australia’s Criminal Code, and to amend the Criminal Code to allow the Government to do so if required.

“This week, such amendments passed both houses. While it is regrettable that it took two antisemitic attacks in 2024 – only publicly attributed to the IRGC on August 26 – to reach this point, AIJAC commends the Government for moving quickly to ensure the legislation passed both houses of Parliament in 29 days.

“AIJAC now urges the Government to move just as quickly to implement the legislation and list the IRGC as the 32nd terrorist organisation designated under the Criminal Code, joining our allies the United States and Canada.

“Hopefully, the Government’s move will inspire European Union member states and the UK to amend their respective laws, if necessary, and designate the IRGC a terrorist organisation, something called for by many of their own politicians and officials,” he concluded.