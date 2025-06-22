AIJAC applauds American intervention against Iranian nuclear program

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “The US decision to attack the Fordow and other Iranian nuclear sites is a very welcome development, making the world a better and safer place and underlining the ongoing US commitment to act as a key guarantor of international peace and security.

“A week ago, Israel began a dangerous job that no one else wanted to do by taking on Iran after all diplomatic efforts had failed, and showed that it was possible to defang Iran, a regime committed to dominating and destablising its neighbours, international terrorism, and destroying Israel, and that was illegally building nuclear weapons to facilitate all three objectives. However, the Fordow underground site was the lynchpin of the Iranian nuclear program, and the American intervention provides much greater confidence that Iran’s illegal pursuit of nuclear weapons capabilities will not be reconstituted any time soon. US President Trump deserves congratulations for making a difficult but essential and courageous decision to intervene in the interests of not only the US, but of global security and stability – including Australia’s national security interests.

“We now hope and pray the war between Iran and Israel can be brought to a rapid close, and measures put in place that guarantee the rogue regime in Iran is never again able to present a similar menace to its neighbours, to international stability, or to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Agreement.”