Remarks to Waverley Council – Extraordinary Council Meeting: One month since the Bondi Beach terror attack

Mayor Nemesh, Councillors, members of the Waverley community,

I appear before you tonight not only as a representative of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council, but also as a survivor myself of a day that will forever be seared into our collective memory.

By all accounts, the doctors told me my survival was a miracle. And yet, here I am.

Bondi Beach is not only one of our nation’s most iconic landmarks. It is our home, our community, and a symbol of Australia at its very best.

While we cannot undo the past, we can – and we must – learn from it. We owe that to the victims and their families, and to ensure that what happened here is never allowed to happen again.

The attack at Bondi occurred against the backdrop of an unabated surge in antisemitism across Australia: on our streets, in our schools, online, and increasingly in our civic spaces.

It was a tragic reminder of what can happen when repeated warnings from the Jewish community about the dangers of unchecked hatred are not sufficiently heeded.

That is why a Royal Commission is both necessary and overdue. We need a national, forensic examination of how this hatred is spreading, who is enabling it, and how our institutions can respond more effectively.

But leadership does not come only from the top down. It must also rise from the grassroots up.

That is why the role of local government is so critical.

In this regard, I wish to acknowledge Mayor Will Nemesh for his unwavering, proactive and principled leadership.

Even before the attack, in August of last year, Waverley adopted a ‘Model Antisemitism Strategy for Local Councils’, a strategy that should serve as a template for councils across Australia, and one we hope the Royal Commission will reflect upon.

Since December 14, the Council has worked tirelessly: providing grants to community organisations and Jewish groups, offering space for mental health support, working alongside our heroic surf lifesavers, and leading mayors across NSW in a wreath-laying ceremony here.

Councillors, combating antisemitism is not solely a “foreign policy” issue. It is also a local one. It is about whether every Australian feels safe walking down their street, expressing their faith, or simply going to the beach.

And local councils have a vital role to play in this, including by:

Adopting clear policies against antisemitism;

Investing in education and training for councillors and staff;

Partnering with Jewish and civil society organisations, police and community security groups; and

Ensuring a respectful and permanent memorial for the victims of this horrific tragedy.

Waverley Council has already shown what moral clarity and leadership look like.

My hope – and our collective challenge – is that councils across this country now follow your lead.

Thank you.

