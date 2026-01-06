RESOURCES

Current and former sports legends, business and defence leaders, silks, communal organisations, officials, politicians and others call for royal commission

January 6, 2026 | AIJAC

Vigil for the victims at Bondi Beach (Image: Screenshot)
Vigil for the victims at Bondi Beach (Image: Screenshot)

Below is a list of all Australians, including the families of the victims as well as current and former sports legends, officials, politicians, business leaders, legal and judicial leaders and communal organisations that have publicly called for a royal commission following the Bondi terrorist attack. Some prominent individuals signed petitions and made their own individual calls for a royal commission, and thus appear twice. 

Sports Legends

John Alexander OAM. Tennis

Peter Antonie OAM. Rowing

Luke Beveridge. AFL

Raelene Boyle AM, MBE. Athletics

Steve Bradbury OAM. Speed Skating

Wayne Carey. AFL

Emma Carney. Triathalon

Michael Clarke AO. Cricket

Alistair Clarkson. AFL

Dannis Cotterell. Swimming

Dean Cox. AFL

David Crawshay OAM. Rowing

Rob de Castella AO, MBE. Marathon

Phil Davis. AFL

Robert Dipierdomenico. AFL

Louise Dobson OAM. Hockey

Mike Doohan. Motorcycle racing

Josh Eagle. Tennis

John Eales AM. Rugby Union

Chris Fagan. AFL

Mick Fanning AO. Surfing

Brid Fittler. NRL

Jess Fox OAM. Canoe, slalom

Dawn Fraser AC, MBE. Swimming

Richard Fromberg. Tennis

Drew Ginn OAM. Rowing

Grant Hackett OAM. Swimming

Shane Heal. Basketball

Gerard Healey. AFL

Greg Healy. AFL

Isaac Heeney. AFL

Lleyton Hewitt. Tennis

Andrew Hoy OAM. Equestrian

Chris Judd. AFL

Phil Kearns AM. Rugby Union

John Kennedt Jr. AFL

Michael Klim OAM. Swimming

Anthony Koutoufides. AFL

John Lonhmire. AFL

Ross Lyon. AFL

John Maclean OAM. Triathlete / Rowing

Russell Mark OAM. Shooting

Susie Maroney OAM. Marathon swimming

Leigh Matthews. AFL

Cam McEvoy OAM. Swimming

Robbie McEwen AM. Cycling

Mike McKay OAM. Rowing

Anthony Minichiello. NRL

Michelle Mitchell OAM (nee Andrews). Hockey

Jemima Montag. Athletics

Jenny Morris OAM. Hockey

Sam Newman. AFL

Sally Pearson OAM. Athletics

Scott Pendlebury. AFL

Nova Peris OAM. Hockey / Athletics

Pat Rafter AM. Tennis

Clint Robinson OAM. Surf Life Saving, Kayaking

Rohan Robinson. Athletics

Danni Roche OAM. Hockey

Ken Roche AO. Athletics

Steve Solomon. Athletics

Renee Stubbs. Tennis

Stacey Taurima. Athletics

Andrew Thompson. AFL

Ian Thorpe AM. Swimming

James Tomkins OAM. Rowing

David Wansbrough OAM. Hockey

Gai Waterhouse AO. Horse Racing

Grant Wharrington. Sailing

Greg “Diesel” Williams. AFL

Silks

Neil Adams SC             

Daniel Aghion KC      

The Hon. James Allsop AC. Former Chief Justice of the Federal Court

The Hon. Paul Anastassiou KC. Former Federal Court judge

Roisin Annesley KC 

James Barber KC       

Darrell Barnett SC    

David Batt KC                

David Bayly SC             

Justine Beaumont SC             

Nicholas Bender SC                 

David Bennett AC KC. Former solicitor-general of Australia

The Hon. P. A. Bergin AO SC. Former NSW Supreme Court judge and international judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court

Daniel Bongiorno SC               

Michael Borsky KC  

Justin Bourke KC       

George Brandis. Former Liberal attorney-general and high commissioner to the United Kingdom

Michelle Britbart KC                

Christopher Brown KC           

Liam Brown SC            

David Brustman KC

Christopher Caleo KC            

Matt Collins AM KC. Prominent defamation barrister

Peter Collinson KC  

Charles Colquhoun SC         

Miles Condon SC       

Tom Cordiner KC       

Mark Costello KC      

Gabi Crafti SC               

Daniel Crennan KC 

Philip Crutchfield KC              

Richard Dalton KC   

Matthew J. Darke SC                

Joanna Davidson SC                

Greg Davies KC           

John de Wijn AM KC

The Hon. Julie Dodds-Streeton KC               

Patrick Doyle SC        

Peter Dunning KC     

Paul Edgar SC               

Paul L Ehrlich KC       

Her Honour Sylvia Emmett AM. Former Federal Court and Local Court magistrate, Federal Circuit Court judge

Jacob I Fajgenbaum KC        

Marc Felman KC         

Steven Finch SC         

The Hon. Raymond Finkelstein AO KC. Former Federal Court judge

Simon Fitzpatrick SC              

Michael Fleming KC                 

Kathleen Foley SC    

Marita Foley SC           

Fiona Forsyth KC       

Catherine Gleeson SC           

Jeffery Gleeson KC  

Steven Golledge SC

Colin Golvan AM KC                 

Justin Graham KC     

Michael Green SC     

Dean Guidolin KC     

Chris Gunson SC       

John Gurr KC

Tim Hammond SC    

Richard J. Harris SC

Matthew Harvey KC

Robert Hay KC              

Paul J. Hayes KC        

Robert Heath KC        

Michael Henry SC     

Adam Hochroth SC 

Nick Hopkins KC        

Anne Horvath SC       

The Hon P. M. Jacobson KC. Former Federal Court judge

Julianne Jaques KC 

Bill Keane SC                 

Siobhan Kelly SC       

Jonathan Kirkwood SC          

Patrick Knowles SC

Jason Lazarus SC      

Paul Liondas KC         

Anthony Lo Surdo SC              

Stewart Maiden KC 

Simon E. Marks KC  

Zoe Maud SC

Andrew McClelland KC        

Daniel McInerney KC              

Greg McIntyre SC      

Julian McMahon AC SC         

The Hon. Ron Merkel SC      

Luke Merrick KC         

Heather Millar SC     

Travis Mitchell KC    

Kate Morgan SC          

Rishi Nathwani KC   

Gerald Ng SC                 

Maree Norton SC       

Chris O’Grady KC      

Anthony Papamatheos SC

Frank Parry KC             

James W. S. Peters AM KC 

Jason Pizer SC              

Emily Porter SC           

Mark Rapley SC           

The Hon. R. McK. Robson KC. Former Victorian Supreme Court justice

Sam Rosewarne KC

The Hon. Jack Rush AO RFD KC. Former Victorian Supreme Court justice

Fiona Ryan SC. Victorian Bar president

The Hon. Ronald Sackville AO KC. Former Federal Court and NSW Supreme Court judge

G. Santamaria. Former Victorian Supreme Court judge

Paul D. Santamaria KC          

Georgina L. Schoff KC            

Martin Scott KC           

Stephen Sharpley KC              

Gavin Silbert KC         

Philip Solomon KC   

Fiona Spencer KC     

The Hon. James Spigelman AC KC. Former Chief Justice of NSW and Lieutenant-Governor of NSW

Dan Star KC   

Anthony Strahan KC                 

Melanie Szydzik SC 

Sam Tatarka OAM     

Ian Temby AO KC. First Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, first NSW ICAC commissioner

David Thomas SC      

Justin Tomlinson SC                

Jack Tracey KC             

Jeremy Twigg KC        

Tim Walker KC             

David Weinberger SC             

Eugene Wheelahan KC         

Patrick Wheelahan KC          

Daryl J. Williams AM KC       

Justin Williams SC   

Peter Willis SC             

Simon Wilson KC      

Christopher Withers SC       

Tiffany Wong SC         

Andrew Woods SC   

Pat Zappia KC               

Brind Zichy-Woinarski KC

Don Farrands KC       

Kane Loxley SC           

The Hon. Steven Rares KC                   

 

Business Leaders

Adam Geha. Real estate investment manager at EG

Adam Schwab              

Adrienne E Clarke AC. University of Melbourne botany professor

Alan Schwartz AO     

Alberto Calderon      

Alex Vynokur. Betashares Founder and CEO

Alison Kitchen AM. Company director (KPMG, ANU council, NAB)

Alison Watkins AM. RBA Monetary Policy Board

Allan Vidor     

Andrew Bassat. Seek founder and president of St Kilda Football Club

Andrew Bell   

Andrew Pridham AO                 

Angus Aitken

Angus Dawson             

Ann Whitelock             

Anne Templeton Jones          

Anthony Burgess       

Anthony Eisen              

Audette Exel AO         

Avi Gilboa        

Barry Carp      

Ben Gray           

Ben Pfisterer

Brett Paton    

Bruce Buchanan        

Cameron McIntyre  

Carol Schwartz AO  

Carolyn Barker AM   

Chad Walker

Charles Goode AC   

Chris Garnaut               

Christine Christian AO          

Christine Holman     

Christine O’Reilly     

Christopher Joye       

Christopher Roberts AO      

Colette Garnsey OAM             

Con Frantzeskos       

Daniel Minihan            

Darryl Courtney-O’Connor AM       

David Gallop AM        

David Thodey AO. Telstra CEO

Dominic Yap 

Elana Rubin AM. Sits on the Reserve Bank’s governance board

Fred Hilmer AO            

Gary Pinshaw                

Geoff Wilson AO        

Glenn Stevens AC. Chair of Macquarie Group, former Reserve Bank governor

Graham Bradley AM

Graham Goldsmith AO          

Grant Hackett               

Greg Shand    

Guillaume Brahimi  

Hamish McLennan  

Hon James Merlino 

Hon Jeff Kennett AC                 

Hon Josh Frydenberg              

Ian James Watt AC   

Ian Silk. Former AustralianSuper CEO

Jack Zhang     

James MacKenzie AO              

James Packer                

Janette Kendall           

Jayne Hrdlicka. Virgin CEO-turned-Tennis Australia chairwoman

Jeffrey Browne             

Jennifer Westacott AC           

Jim Dominguez AO   

John Hancock               

John Harkness             

John Knox        

John Wylie AC               

Jonathan Michael     

Kee Wong        

Kelly Bayer Rosmarin             

Ken MacKenzie            

Larry Diamond             

Larry Kestelman         

Leigh Clifford AO       

Leon Zwier      

Lindsay Maxsted        

Mal McHutchison     

Malcolm Broomhead AO     

Mark Woodruff             

Matt Wilson  

Matthew Grounds AM             

Maurice Newman AC              

Michael Gutman OBE             

Michael Heine              

Michael Miller               

Michael Stephenson               

Michael Stutchbury

Michael Wachtel       

Morris Symonds         

Nicholas Moore. AO Former Macquarie Group boss

Nick Sims        

Nigel Fitzgerald           

Nora Scheinkestel   

Olivia Wirth   

Patrick Houlihan        

Paul Bassat   

Paul Howes   

Paul McClintock AO                 

Paul O’Sullivan. ANZ chairman

Paula Dwyer 

Peter Tonagh

Peter Yates AM            

Phil Green       

Philip Lowe. Former Reserve Bank governor

Phillip Wolanski         

Rajeev Menon               

Raphael and Fiona Geminder           

Richard F E Warburton AO 

Rob Coombe

Rob McGavin

Robert Millner              

Robert Whyte                

Robin Bishop

Ross McEwan. BHP chair

Ruslan Kogan                

Russel Howcroft        

Sally Herman OAM  

Scott Perkins. Woolworths chair

Sid Myer            

Simon Morrison          

Simon Rothery             

Simon Sheikh. CEO of Future Group and former national director of GetUp!

Simone Carson AM  

Steven Lowy AM         

Suzi Carp AO

Sylvia Falzon

Tim Church    

Tim Gurner     

Tim Poole        

Tony Berg         

Trevor Loewensohn

Vik Bansel       

Warwick Negus           

Will Vicars        

Australian Banking Association     

Australian Institute of Company Directors            

Australian Industry Group 

Australian Retailers Association  

Business Council of Australia         

Council of Small Business Organisations Australia       

Insurance Council of Australia       

Master Builders Australia  

Minerals Council of Australia

 

University Leaders

David Thodey. USYD chancellor

Jennifer Westacott. Western Sydney University chancellor

Alison Watkins. University of Tasmania chancellor

Julie Bishop. Australian National University chancellor and former Coalition Government foreign minister

Diane Smith-Gander. University of Western Australia chancellor

Defence and Security Leaders

Marc Ablong PSM. Deputy Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, 2018 to 2024.

James Allen APM. Deputy Commissioner, Australian Federal Police 1995 to 1997.

Lieutenant General Gregory Bilton AO CSC. Chief of Joint Operations, 2019 to 2024.

Rear Admiral Peter Briggs AO OAM CSC. Former Head Strategic Command Division, Australian Defence Headquarters and Head Submarine Capability Team Australian Defence Headquarters 1999 to 2001.

Air Marshal Geoffrey Brown AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force 2011 to 2015.

Lieutenant General Rick Burr AO DSC MVO. Chief of Army 2018 to 2022.

Major General Elizabeth Cosson AM CSC. Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs 2018 to 2023. In 2007 she became the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Major General in the Australian Army as Head, Defence Support Operations.

Air Marshal Gavin “Leo” Davies AO CSC, Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force 2015 to 2019.

Major General Professor Adam Findlay AO. Special Operations Commander 2017 to 2020. Commander Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force – Iraq that defeated ISIS in the Battle of Mosul 2016 to 2017.

Simeon Gilding. Deputy Director-General for Signals Intelligence and Network Operations, Australian Signals Directorate 2018 to 2019.

Lieutenant General Ken Gillespie AC DSC CSM. Vice Chief of the Australian Defence Force 2005 to 2008, Chief of the Army 2008 to 2011.

Air Marshal Darren Goldie AM CSC. National Cyber Security Coordinator 2023, Air Commander Australia 2022 to 2023.

General David Hurley AC CVO DSC. 27th Governor-General of Australia, 2019 to 2024; 38th Governor of New South Wales 2014 to 2019; Chief of the Australian Defence Force 2011 to 2014.

Peter Jennings AO PSM. Deputy Secretary for Strategy, Defence Department 2009 to 2012. Executive Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute 2012 to 2022.

Michael Keelty. Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police 2001 to 2009.

Lieutenant General Peter Leahy AC. Chief of the Army from 2002 to 2008. Director of the National Security Institute, University of Canberra, since October 2008.

Major General Maurie McNarn AO. Director of the Australian Defence Intelligence
Organisation, 2005 to 2008; Australian National Commander for air, land and maritime forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan, 2002 to 2003.

Rear Admiral Rowan Moffitt AO. Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy 2002 to 2004, Maritime Commander Australia 2004 to 2005, Deputy Chief of Joint Operations Command 2005 to 2008, Head Future Submarine Programme 2009 to 2013.

Major General Roger Noble AO DSC CSC. Australian Ambassador for Counter Terrorism 2021 to 2023. Previously served as Deputy Commanding General – North, United States Army Pacific in Hawaii. In Australia, served as Deputy Chief of Joint Operations and Head of Military Strategic Commitments.

Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Navy 2018 to 2022.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Parsons APM NPM. NSW Police Force. Force Forward Commander and subject matter expert – Taskforce Pioneer, Counter Terrorism Command, 1998-2010.

Michael Pezzullo. Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs 2017 to 2023.

Air Marshal Douglas Riding AO DFC. Vice Chief of the Defence Force 1998 to 2000.

Vice Admiral Christopher Ritchie AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Navy from 2002 to 2005.

Major General Mick Ryan AM. Commander, Australian Defence College 2018 to 2022. Currently Senior Military Fellow at the Lowy Institute, Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (USA).

Vice Admiral David Shackleton AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, 1999 to 2002.

Air Marshal Geoffrey Shepherd AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, 2005 to 2008.

Rex Stevenson AO. Director General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, 1992 to 1998.

Major General Paul Symon AO. Deputy Chief of Army from 2009 to 2011, Director of the Defence Intelligence Organisation from 2011 to 2014 and Director-General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service from 2017 to 2022.

Rear Admiral Davyd Thomas AO CSC. Commander of the Australian Fleet 2005 to 2007, Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy 2008 to 2011.

Air Vice-Marshal Brian Weston AM. Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Operations, 1995 to 1997.

Dr Alex Zelinsky AO. Chief Defence Scientist, 2012 to 2018.

 

Religious Leaders

Hindu Council of Australia

 

Jewish Communal Organisations

17 families of victims of the attack

Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC)

Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA)

Zionism Victoria

Zionist Council of NSW

State Zionist Council of QLD

State Zionist Council of South Australia

State Zionist Council of WA

ACT Zionist Council

National Council of Jewish Women of Australia

Women’s International Zionist Organisation Australia

Australasian Union of Jewish Students

Rabbinical Council of Australia

Rabbinical Council of NSW

Rabbinical Council of Victoria

Australasian Zionist Youth Council

Union for Progressive Judaism

Executive Council of Australian Jewry

NSW Jewish Board of Deputies

ACT Jewish Community

Jewish Community Council of Victoria

Jewish Community Council of South Australia

Jewish Community Council of Western Australia

Hobart Hebrew Congregation

Northern Territory Jewish Community Association

Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies

Public Office Holders

Lorraine Finlay. Human Rights Commissioner

Peter Leahy. Former chief of army

Peter Cosgrove. Former defence force chief and governor general

Nick Warner. Former ASIS chief and Defence Department secretary

Mick Keelty. Former Australian Federal Police commissioner

Mike Pezzullo. Former Department of Home Affairs secretary

 

Politicians

Andrew Bragg NSW Senator Liberal
Josh Frydenberg Former Kooyong MP Liberal
Julian Leeser Berowra MP Liberal
Sussan Ley Leader of Opposition Liberal
Scott Morrisson Former PM Liberal
Andrew Wilkie Clark MP Liberal
Rebekha Sharkie. Mayo MP Centre Alliance
Monique Ryan Kooyong MP Teal
Kate Chaney Curtin MP Teal
Sophie Scamps Mackellar MP Teal
Zali Steggall Warringah MP Teal
Allegra Spender Wentworth MP Teal
Nicolette Boele Bradfield mp Independent
David Pocock ACT Senator Independent
Tammy Tyrell Tasmanian Senator Independent
Andrew Gee Calare MP Independent
Ted Baillieu Former Vic Premier Liberal
Denis Napthine Former Vic Premier Liberal
Jeff Kennett Former Vic Premier Liberal
Mike Freelander Macarthur MP Labor
Ed Husic Chifley MP Labor
Mike Kelly Former MP Labor
Mary Easson Former MP Labor
Jennie George Former MP Labor
Kim Wilkie Former MP Labor
Mike Symon Former MP Labor
Michael Danby Former MP Labor
Peter Baldwin Former MP Labor
Bernie Ripoll Former MP Labor
Michael Forshaw Former Senator Labor
Mark Bishop Former Senator Labor

 

 

