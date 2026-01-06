RESOURCES
Current and former sports legends, business and defence leaders, silks, communal organisations, officials, politicians and others call for royal commission
January 6, 2026 | AIJAC
Below is a list of all Australians, including the families of the victims as well as current and former sports legends, officials, politicians, business leaders, legal and judicial leaders and communal organisations that have publicly called for a royal commission following the Bondi terrorist attack. Some prominent individuals signed petitions and made their own individual calls for a royal commission, and thus appear twice.
Sports Legends
John Alexander OAM. Tennis
Peter Antonie OAM. Rowing
Luke Beveridge. AFL
Raelene Boyle AM, MBE. Athletics
Steve Bradbury OAM. Speed Skating
Wayne Carey. AFL
Emma Carney. Triathalon
Michael Clarke AO. Cricket
Alistair Clarkson. AFL
Dannis Cotterell. Swimming
Dean Cox. AFL
David Crawshay OAM. Rowing
Rob de Castella AO, MBE. Marathon
Phil Davis. AFL
Robert Dipierdomenico. AFL
Louise Dobson OAM. Hockey
Mike Doohan. Motorcycle racing
Josh Eagle. Tennis
John Eales AM. Rugby Union
Chris Fagan. AFL
Mick Fanning AO. Surfing
Brid Fittler. NRL
Jess Fox OAM. Canoe, slalom
Dawn Fraser AC, MBE. Swimming
Richard Fromberg. Tennis
Drew Ginn OAM. Rowing
Grant Hackett OAM. Swimming
Shane Heal. Basketball
Gerard Healey. AFL
Greg Healy. AFL
Isaac Heeney. AFL
Lleyton Hewitt. Tennis
Andrew Hoy OAM. Equestrian
Chris Judd. AFL
Phil Kearns AM. Rugby Union
John Kennedt Jr. AFL
Michael Klim OAM. Swimming
Anthony Koutoufides. AFL
John Lonhmire. AFL
Ross Lyon. AFL
John Maclean OAM. Triathlete / Rowing
Russell Mark OAM. Shooting
Susie Maroney OAM. Marathon swimming
Leigh Matthews. AFL
Cam McEvoy OAM. Swimming
Robbie McEwen AM. Cycling
Mike McKay OAM. Rowing
Anthony Minichiello. NRL
Michelle Mitchell OAM (nee Andrews). Hockey
Jemima Montag. Athletics
Jenny Morris OAM. Hockey
Sam Newman. AFL
Sally Pearson OAM. Athletics
Scott Pendlebury. AFL
Nova Peris OAM. Hockey / Athletics
Pat Rafter AM. Tennis
Clint Robinson OAM. Surf Life Saving, Kayaking
Rohan Robinson. Athletics
Danni Roche OAM. Hockey
Ken Roche AO. Athletics
Steve Solomon. Athletics
Renee Stubbs. Tennis
Stacey Taurima. Athletics
Andrew Thompson. AFL
Ian Thorpe AM. Swimming
James Tomkins OAM. Rowing
David Wansbrough OAM. Hockey
Gai Waterhouse AO. Horse Racing
Grant Wharrington. Sailing
Greg “Diesel” Williams. AFL
Silks
Neil Adams SC
Daniel Aghion KC
The Hon. James Allsop AC. Former Chief Justice of the Federal Court
The Hon. Paul Anastassiou KC. Former Federal Court judge
Roisin Annesley KC
James Barber KC
Darrell Barnett SC
David Batt KC
David Bayly SC
Justine Beaumont SC
Nicholas Bender SC
David Bennett AC KC. Former solicitor-general of Australia
The Hon. P. A. Bergin AO SC. Former NSW Supreme Court judge and international judge of the Singapore International Commercial Court
Daniel Bongiorno SC
Michael Borsky KC
Justin Bourke KC
George Brandis. Former Liberal attorney-general and high commissioner to the United Kingdom
Michelle Britbart KC
Christopher Brown KC
Liam Brown SC
David Brustman KC
Christopher Caleo KC
Matt Collins AM KC. Prominent defamation barrister
Peter Collinson KC
Charles Colquhoun SC
Miles Condon SC
Tom Cordiner KC
Mark Costello KC
Gabi Crafti SC
Daniel Crennan KC
Philip Crutchfield KC
Richard Dalton KC
Matthew J. Darke SC
Joanna Davidson SC
Greg Davies KC
John de Wijn AM KC
The Hon. Julie Dodds-Streeton KC
Patrick Doyle SC
Peter Dunning KC
Paul Edgar SC
Paul L Ehrlich KC
Her Honour Sylvia Emmett AM. Former Federal Court and Local Court magistrate, Federal Circuit Court judge
Jacob I Fajgenbaum KC
Marc Felman KC
Steven Finch SC
The Hon. Raymond Finkelstein AO KC. Former Federal Court judge
Simon Fitzpatrick SC
Michael Fleming KC
Kathleen Foley SC
Marita Foley SC
Fiona Forsyth KC
Catherine Gleeson SC
Jeffery Gleeson KC
Steven Golledge SC
Colin Golvan AM KC
Justin Graham KC
Michael Green SC
Dean Guidolin KC
Chris Gunson SC
John Gurr KC
Tim Hammond SC
Richard J. Harris SC
Matthew Harvey KC
Robert Hay KC
Paul J. Hayes KC
Robert Heath KC
Michael Henry SC
Adam Hochroth SC
Nick Hopkins KC
Anne Horvath SC
The Hon P. M. Jacobson KC. Former Federal Court judge
Julianne Jaques KC
Bill Keane SC
Siobhan Kelly SC
Jonathan Kirkwood SC
Patrick Knowles SC
Jason Lazarus SC
Paul Liondas KC
Anthony Lo Surdo SC
Stewart Maiden KC
Simon E. Marks KC
Zoe Maud SC
Andrew McClelland KC
Daniel McInerney KC
Greg McIntyre SC
Julian McMahon AC SC
The Hon. Ron Merkel SC
Luke Merrick KC
Heather Millar SC
Travis Mitchell KC
Kate Morgan SC
Rishi Nathwani KC
Gerald Ng SC
Maree Norton SC
Chris O’Grady KC
Anthony Papamatheos SC
Frank Parry KC
James W. S. Peters AM KC
Jason Pizer SC
Emily Porter SC
Mark Rapley SC
The Hon. R. McK. Robson KC. Former Victorian Supreme Court justice
Sam Rosewarne KC
The Hon. Jack Rush AO RFD KC. Former Victorian Supreme Court justice
Fiona Ryan SC. Victorian Bar president
The Hon. Ronald Sackville AO KC. Former Federal Court and NSW Supreme Court judge
G. Santamaria. Former Victorian Supreme Court judge
Paul D. Santamaria KC
Georgina L. Schoff KC
Martin Scott KC
Stephen Sharpley KC
Gavin Silbert KC
Philip Solomon KC
Fiona Spencer KC
The Hon. James Spigelman AC KC. Former Chief Justice of NSW and Lieutenant-Governor of NSW
Dan Star KC
Anthony Strahan KC
Melanie Szydzik SC
Sam Tatarka OAM
Ian Temby AO KC. First Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions, first NSW ICAC commissioner
David Thomas SC
Justin Tomlinson SC
Jack Tracey KC
Jeremy Twigg KC
Tim Walker KC
David Weinberger SC
Eugene Wheelahan KC
Patrick Wheelahan KC
Daryl J. Williams AM KC
Justin Williams SC
Peter Willis SC
Simon Wilson KC
Christopher Withers SC
Tiffany Wong SC
Andrew Woods SC
Pat Zappia KC
Brind Zichy-Woinarski KC
Don Farrands KC
Kane Loxley SC
The Hon. Steven Rares KC
Business Leaders
Adam Geha. Real estate investment manager at EG
Adam Schwab
Adrienne E Clarke AC. University of Melbourne botany professor
Alan Schwartz AO
Alberto Calderon
Alex Vynokur. Betashares Founder and CEO
Alison Kitchen AM. Company director (KPMG, ANU council, NAB)
Alison Watkins AM. RBA Monetary Policy Board
Allan Vidor
Andrew Bassat. Seek founder and president of St Kilda Football Club
Andrew Bell
Andrew Pridham AO
Angus Aitken
Angus Dawson
Ann Whitelock
Anne Templeton Jones
Anthony Burgess
Anthony Eisen
Audette Exel AO
Avi Gilboa
Barry Carp
Ben Gray
Ben Pfisterer
Brett Paton
Bruce Buchanan
Cameron McIntyre
Carol Schwartz AO
Carolyn Barker AM
Chad Walker
Charles Goode AC
Chris Garnaut
Christine Christian AO
Christine Holman
Christine O’Reilly
Christopher Joye
Christopher Roberts AO
Colette Garnsey OAM
Con Frantzeskos
Daniel Minihan
Darryl Courtney-O’Connor AM
David Gallop AM
David Thodey AO. Telstra CEO
Dominic Yap
Elana Rubin AM. Sits on the Reserve Bank’s governance board
Fred Hilmer AO
Gary Pinshaw
Geoff Wilson AO
Glenn Stevens AC. Chair of Macquarie Group, former Reserve Bank governor
Graham Bradley AM
Graham Goldsmith AO
Grant Hackett
Greg Shand
Guillaume Brahimi
Hamish McLennan
Hon James Merlino
Hon Jeff Kennett AC
Hon Josh Frydenberg
Ian James Watt AC
Ian Silk. Former AustralianSuper CEO
Jack Zhang
James MacKenzie AO
James Packer
Janette Kendall
Jayne Hrdlicka. Virgin CEO-turned-Tennis Australia chairwoman
Jeffrey Browne
Jennifer Westacott AC
Jim Dominguez AO
John Hancock
John Harkness
John Knox
John Wylie AC
Jonathan Michael
Kee Wong
Kelly Bayer Rosmarin
Ken MacKenzie
Larry Diamond
Larry Kestelman
Leigh Clifford AO
Leon Zwier
Lindsay Maxsted
Mal McHutchison
Malcolm Broomhead AO
Mark Woodruff
Matt Wilson
Matthew Grounds AM
Maurice Newman AC
Michael Gutman OBE
Michael Heine
Michael Miller
Michael Stephenson
Michael Stutchbury
Michael Wachtel
Morris Symonds
Nicholas Moore. AO Former Macquarie Group boss
Nick Sims
Nigel Fitzgerald
Nora Scheinkestel
Olivia Wirth
Patrick Houlihan
Paul Bassat
Paul Howes
Paul McClintock AO
Paul O’Sullivan. ANZ chairman
Paula Dwyer
Peter Tonagh
Peter Yates AM
Phil Green
Philip Lowe. Former Reserve Bank governor
Phillip Wolanski
Rajeev Menon
Raphael and Fiona Geminder
Richard F E Warburton AO
Rob Coombe
Rob McGavin
Robert Millner
Robert Whyte
Robin Bishop
Ross McEwan. BHP chair
Ruslan Kogan
Russel Howcroft
Sally Herman OAM
Scott Perkins. Woolworths chair
Sid Myer
Simon Morrison
Simon Rothery
Simon Sheikh. CEO of Future Group and former national director of GetUp!
Simone Carson AM
Steven Lowy AM
Suzi Carp AO
Sylvia Falzon
Tim Church
Tim Gurner
Tim Poole
Tony Berg
Trevor Loewensohn
Vik Bansel
Warwick Negus
Will Vicars
Australian Banking Association
Australian Institute of Company Directors
Australian Industry Group
Australian Retailers Association
Business Council of Australia
Council of Small Business Organisations Australia
Insurance Council of Australia
Master Builders Australia
Minerals Council of Australia
University Leaders
David Thodey. USYD chancellor
Jennifer Westacott. Western Sydney University chancellor
Alison Watkins. University of Tasmania chancellor
Julie Bishop. Australian National University chancellor and former Coalition Government foreign minister
Diane Smith-Gander. University of Western Australia chancellor
Defence and Security Leaders
Religious Leaders
Hindu Council of Australia
Jewish Communal Organisations
17 families of victims of the attack
Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC)
Zionist Federation of Australia (ZFA)
Zionism Victoria
Zionist Council of NSW
State Zionist Council of QLD
State Zionist Council of South Australia
State Zionist Council of WA
ACT Zionist Council
National Council of Jewish Women of Australia
Women’s International Zionist Organisation Australia
Australasian Union of Jewish Students
Rabbinical Council of Australia
Rabbinical Council of NSW
Rabbinical Council of Victoria
Australasian Zionist Youth Council
Union for Progressive Judaism
Executive Council of Australian Jewry
NSW Jewish Board of Deputies
ACT Jewish Community
Jewish Community Council of Victoria
Jewish Community Council of South Australia
Jewish Community Council of Western Australia
Hobart Hebrew Congregation
Northern Territory Jewish Community Association
Queensland Jewish Board of Deputies
Public Office Holders
Lorraine Finlay. Human Rights Commissioner
Peter Leahy. Former chief of army
Peter Cosgrove. Former defence force chief and governor general
Nick Warner. Former ASIS chief and Defence Department secretary
Mick Keelty. Former Australian Federal Police commissioner
Mike Pezzullo. Former Department of Home Affairs secretary
Politicians
|Andrew Bragg
|NSW Senator
|Liberal
|Josh Frydenberg
|Former Kooyong MP
|Liberal
|Julian Leeser
|Berowra MP
|Liberal
|Sussan Ley
|Leader of Opposition
|Liberal
|Scott Morrisson
|Former PM
|Liberal
|Andrew Wilkie
|Clark MP
|Liberal
|Rebekha Sharkie.
|Mayo MP
|Centre Alliance
|Monique Ryan
|Kooyong MP
|Teal
|Kate Chaney
|Curtin MP
|Teal
|Sophie Scamps
|Mackellar MP
|Teal
|Zali Steggall
|Warringah MP
|Teal
|Allegra Spender
|Wentworth MP
|Teal
|Nicolette Boele
|Bradfield mp
|Independent
|David Pocock
|ACT Senator
|Independent
|Tammy Tyrell
|Tasmanian Senator
|Independent
|Andrew Gee
|Calare MP
|Independent
|Ted Baillieu
|Former Vic Premier
|Liberal
|Denis Napthine
|Former Vic Premier
|Liberal
|Jeff Kennett
|Former Vic Premier
|Liberal
|Mike Freelander
|Macarthur MP
|Labor
|Ed Husic
|Chifley MP
|Labor
|Mike Kelly
|Former MP
|Labor
|Mary Easson
|Former MP
|Labor
|Jennie George
|Former MP
|Labor
|Kim Wilkie
|Former MP
|Labor
|Mike Symon
|Former MP
|Labor
|Michael Danby
|Former MP
|Labor
|Peter Baldwin
|Former MP
|Labor
|Bernie Ripoll
|Former MP
|Labor
|Michael Forshaw
|Former Senator
|Labor
|Mark Bishop
|Former Senator
|Labor