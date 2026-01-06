Current and former sports legends, business and defence leaders, silks, communal organisations, officials, politicians and others call for royal commission

Marc Ablong PSM. Deputy Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, 2018 to 2024.

James Allen APM. Deputy Commissioner, Australian Federal Police 1995 to 1997.

Lieutenant General Gregory Bilton AO CSC. Chief of Joint Operations, 2019 to 2024.

Rear Admiral Peter Briggs AO OAM CSC. Former Head Strategic Command Division, Australian Defence Headquarters and Head Submarine Capability Team Australian Defence Headquarters 1999 to 2001.

Air Marshal Geoffrey Brown AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force 2011 to 2015.

Lieutenant General Rick Burr AO DSC MVO. Chief of Army 2018 to 2022.

Major General Elizabeth Cosson AM CSC. Secretary of the Department of Veterans’ Affairs 2018 to 2023. In 2007 she became the first woman to be promoted to the rank of Major General in the Australian Army as Head, Defence Support Operations.

Air Marshal Gavin “Leo” Davies AO CSC, Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force 2015 to 2019.

Major General Professor Adam Findlay AO. Special Operations Commander 2017 to 2020. Commander Combined Joint Special Operations Task Force – Iraq that defeated ISIS in the Battle of Mosul 2016 to 2017.

Simeon Gilding. Deputy Director-General for Signals Intelligence and Network Operations, Australian Signals Directorate 2018 to 2019.

Lieutenant General Ken Gillespie AC DSC CSM. Vice Chief of the Australian Defence Force 2005 to 2008, Chief of the Army 2008 to 2011.

Air Marshal Darren Goldie AM CSC. National Cyber Security Coordinator 2023, Air Commander Australia 2022 to 2023.

General David Hurley AC CVO DSC. 27th Governor-General of Australia, 2019 to 2024; 38th Governor of New South Wales 2014 to 2019; Chief of the Australian Defence Force 2011 to 2014.

Peter Jennings AO PSM. Deputy Secretary for Strategy, Defence Department 2009 to 2012. Executive Director of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute 2012 to 2022.

Michael Keelty. Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police 2001 to 2009.

Lieutenant General Peter Leahy AC. Chief of the Army from 2002 to 2008. Director of the National Security Institute, University of Canberra, since October 2008.

Major General Maurie McNarn AO. Director of the Australian Defence Intelligence

Organisation, 2005 to 2008; Australian National Commander for air, land and maritime forces in the Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan, 2002 to 2003.

Rear Admiral Rowan Moffitt AO. Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy 2002 to 2004, Maritime Commander Australia 2004 to 2005, Deputy Chief of Joint Operations Command 2005 to 2008, Head Future Submarine Programme 2009 to 2013.

Major General Roger Noble AO DSC CSC. Australian Ambassador for Counter Terrorism 2021 to 2023. Previously served as Deputy Commanding General – North, United States Army Pacific in Hawaii. In Australia, served as Deputy Chief of Joint Operations and Head of Military Strategic Commitments.

Vice Admiral Michael Noonan AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Navy 2018 to 2022.

Assistant Commissioner Peter Parsons APM NPM. NSW Police Force. Force Forward Commander and subject matter expert – Taskforce Pioneer, Counter Terrorism Command, 1998-2010.

Michael Pezzullo. Secretary of the Department of Home Affairs 2017 to 2023.

Air Marshal Douglas Riding AO DFC. Vice Chief of the Defence Force 1998 to 2000.

Vice Admiral Christopher Ritchie AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Navy from 2002 to 2005.

Major General Mick Ryan AM. Commander, Australian Defence College 2018 to 2022. Currently Senior Military Fellow at the Lowy Institute, Adjunct Fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (USA).

Vice Admiral David Shackleton AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Navy, 1999 to 2002.

Air Marshal Geoffrey Shepherd AO. Chief of the Royal Australian Air Force, 2005 to 2008.

Rex Stevenson AO. Director General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service, 1992 to 1998.

Major General Paul Symon AO. Deputy Chief of Army from 2009 to 2011, Director of the Defence Intelligence Organisation from 2011 to 2014 and Director-General of the Australian Secret Intelligence Service from 2017 to 2022.

Rear Admiral Davyd Thomas AO CSC. Commander of the Australian Fleet 2005 to 2007, Deputy Chief of the Royal Australian Navy 2008 to 2011.

Air Vice-Marshal Brian Weston AM. Assistant Chief of Defence Force for Operations, 1995 to 1997.

Dr Alex Zelinsky AO. Chief Defence Scientist, 2012 to 2018.