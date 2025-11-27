MEDIA RELEASES

AIJAC welcomes listing of IRGC as state sponsor of terrorism

November 27, 2025 | Colin Rubenstein

(Image: MP25588254/Shutterstock)

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC) welcomes the listing of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a state sponsor of terrorism under the new framework created by the recently passed Criminal Code Amendment (State Sponsors of Terrorism) Act 2025. 

AIJAC Executive Director Dr Colin Rubenstein said, “We commend the Government for first amending the Criminal Code and then designating the IRGC under the new framework it created within the span of a few weeks. Australia has at long last joined the United States and Canada in taking a principled stand against the IRGC’s transnational terrorism against Jews, dissidents and political officials.

“AIJAC sincerely hopes Australia’s move will inspire other allies and partners to follow suit and list the IRGC under their respective existing laws or amend them accordingly if needed,” he concluded.

