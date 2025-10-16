AIJAC thrilled at hostage release

13 October 2025

The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council is thrilled and relieved that the Israel hostages have been released.

AIJAC Executive Director Colin Rubenstein said, “For two long years, Israel and the Australian Jewish community have been waiting for this moment. Finally, the living hostages are reunited with their families. We urgently look forward to all the murdered hostages being returned so they can finally be treated with the respect they deserve, and their families may attain closure.”

Dr Rubenstein added, “Let us never forget that this war started with Hamas’ barbaric attack and its taking of the hostages. Now that the hostages are home, the war can end. Whether violence will resume is up to the international community. With Hamas already murdering those who oppose it in Gaza in the areas from which Israel withdrew, the international community must end Hamas’ role or influence and enforce its disarmament, as it promised, or support Israel if it is forced to do so. Otherwise, Hamas, determined to keep attacking Israel, will maintain its oppressive rule, bide its time, rebuild its strength and launch further wars when it feels ready. That is the worst possible outcome for all, including for the residents of Gaza.”