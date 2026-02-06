Fact Sheet: Claims Israeli President Isaac Herzog “incited genocide” are baseless incitement

In the leadup to the visit to Australia by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, claims that he “incited genocide” in Gaza have been widely circulated. These claims are themselves baseless incitement.

The claim that Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza is false. The many measures Israel took to preserve civilian life, and the ratio of civilian casualties as against fighters, which compared favourably to other recent urban warfare campaigns, demonstrate unequivocally there was no genocide.

The specific claim against President Herzog was made by a UN Commission of Inquiry, which concluded in September 2025 that Herzog and others made ‘direct and public incitement to commit genocide.’ However, the report did not directly quote Herzog or provide any other evidence to show that Herzog made inciting remarks.

It has since been frequently repeated, including by Chris Sidoti, one of the Commissioners on that UN Commission, who wrote, in the Guardian on February 5, “Herzog made the statement that all Palestinians, ‘an entire nation’, are responsible for the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023.” However, this is a complete misrepresentation of what Herzog said.

The comments in question were made by President Herzog as he answered questions at a press conference six days after the October 7 atrocities, after he and all Israelis saw sickening footage of Hamas terrorists being cheered by huge mobs on the streets of Gaza as they paraded hostages and the bodies of slain Israelis, and crowds defiling the dead bodies and beating the hostages as they passed.

He said, “First of all, we have to understand there’s a state, there’s a state, in a way, that was a, that has built a machine of evil right at our doorstep. It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians were not aware, not involved, it’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up. They could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat, murdering their family members who were in Fatah.”

He appears to have been correctly noting that Hamas was not simply a terrorist group operating in Gaza, but was the government of Gaza, and had turned that territory into a terror statelet. He also uses the word “state” twice as well as “nation”, making it clear that he is referring to Hamas-run Gaza, not Palestinians as a people.

Moreover, in the same answer, Herzog also said, “We are working, operating militarily according to rules of international law, period. Unequivocally.”

In response to further questions, he said, “I just said that Israel abides by international law, operates by international law. Every operation is secured and covered and reviewed legally,” and, “There is no, there is no excuse to murdering innocent civilians in any way, in any context and believe me, Israel will operate and always operates according to the international rules, and we’ll do the same in this battle, too.”

He was also asked, “You seem to hold the people of Gaza, the civilians of Gaza responsible for not removing Hamas and therefore by implication, that makes them legitimate targets,” and replied, “No, I didn’t say that. I did not say that and I want to make it clear.”

There is nothing in the entire transcript that is an incitement to genocide, and in case there was any confusion, Herzog was very clear that he was not saying all Gazans were targets.

The full transcript of the press conference follows, and it can be seen on YouTube here:

TRANSCRIPT

Herzog: [feed cuts in late] … friendship and solidarity, I see it all over the nation. I see it in the huge amount of volunteering. In the huge amount of mobilisation to the army. In the huge amount of doing good to each other, of helping each other in so many consequences and so many spheres of life. I encourage my people, I bless the people of Israel. We shall definitely overcome. We shall definitely be victorious. We’ve always done so. It will take time but we shall overcome and we shall be victorious. I met the families of the hijacked and kidnapped citizens of Israel. It was extremely tragic and extremely painful. So many people live in this reality of a nightmare, not knowing their whereabouts and this, the real facts of their loved ones. Each and everyone of you can imagine that. You’ve met families. Israel will do whatever it can to bring them back home as soon as possible, safely. But this requires an immediate call to the international community not to sit idly by, and do whatever it takes to bring them back home immediately. As president of the State of Israel, I ask you all to tell the stories of the victims. I ask you all the remember it because there is a shortsightedness in the cycle of media and news, but the pain, the pain will remain forever. Thank you very much.

[Journalist] How concerned are you that support will wane, that the tide will change the longer that this goes on, the higher that the death toll in Gaza rises?

Herzog: Well, this is exactly the moment of truth. Nations must stand up to the truth. I just heard the comment of the Chancellor, Chancellor Olaf Schulz of Germany, speaking with moral clarity. He expressed moral clarity as to the situation. We expect nations in the world to express clear moral regarding the situation and this terrible massacre.

[Journalist] inaudible

Herzog: Sorry, there is something wrong with your mic. You see this picture? I think it speaks for itself; the baby caught in [Kibbutz] Beeri. I think it tells it all.

[Journalist] You spoke very passionately about you saying that Israel was not retaliating but targeting with regards to the operations in Gaza, but even President Biden, who spoke so personally and passionately with regard, with regard to what was happening in Gaza, spoke about the importance of the laws of war and the humanitarian situation within Gaza. So, with that in mind, what can Israel do to alleviate the impact of this conflict on two million civilians, many of whom have nothing to do with Hamas.

Herzog: First of all, we have to understand there’s a state, there’s a state, in a way, that was a, that has built a machine of evil right at our doorstep. It’s an entire nation out there that is responsible. It’s not true this rhetoric about civilians were not aware, not involved, it’s absolutely not true. They could have risen up. They could have fought against that evil regime which took over Gaza in a coup d’etat, murdering their family members who were in Fatah. There’s a short memory in the world. Israel evacuated Gaza unilaterally. In order to show that it’s willing to make peace. I was a member of that cabinet. We said to our nation, ‘this will be Hong Kong of the Middle East’. Well, reality has turned into a tragedy, OK? Therefore, I must say, that this situation impacts the entire vision of people as to the ability to adhere to the same old rhetoric. We are working, operating militarily according to rules of international law, period. Unequivocally. But we’re at war. We are at war. We’re at war with at our, we are defending our homes. We’re protecting our homes. That’s the truth. And when a nation protects its home, it fights. And we will fight until we break their backbone.

[Journalist] Collective punishment of a civilian population amounts to a war crime under international law. The US has warned Israel to uphold the laws of war.

Herzog: But I just answered, you haven’t heard probably their reply to ITV, and I’m quite disappointed that that’s what you’re asking instantaneously. Haven’t you seen, you’ve seen, you were all there, you’ve seen, so now we’re starting with the rhetoric about war crimes. Really? Truly? Truly? I just said that Israel abides by international law, operates by international law. Every operation is secured and covered and reviewed legally. With all due respect, I truly believe that this comes totally out of context.

[Journalist] How do you think that this is going to, how are you going to be able to mitigate this. Like, suddenly, everybody’s switching back to Israel the powerful one who is…

Herzog: That’s always the tragedy of short memories!

[Journalist] I get it…

Herzog: We kept on saying time and again, time and again for the last few months every day there was a terror attack here, OK, and nobody understood our situation. There is a lot of anger in this country because people did not understand what are talking about. There is no, there is no excuse to murdering innocent civilians in any way, in any context and believe me, Israel will operate and always operates according to the international rules, and we’ll do the same in this battle, too.

[Journalist] So, I was around when Israel was inside Gaza, and it was a whole lot better for the Gazans when Israel was there. Do you foresee any scenario where Israel will go back into Gaza?

Herzog: I’m not dealing with it right now. We are in battle. We are not dealing with the final outcome of this tragedy.

[Journalist] I mean, it would be good for the people…

Herzog: Right now, we’re defending our citizens. I was yesterday in the road, in the houses. There were terrorists swarming around in their houses. Still swarming around in their houses.

[Journalist] Let me first of all say that there’s an enormous amount of genuine, authentic sympathy for Israel and for what you’re country is going through right now. But listening to your answers in the law few minutes, I’m a little confused, because on one hand you say that Israel abides by the rules of war and is very careful to avoid the loss of civilian life in the Gaza Strip, but at the same time you seem to hold the people of Gaza responsible for not trying to remove…

Herzog: No, I…

[Journalist] Let me finish…

Herzog: Do you hold a missile in your kitchen? In your living room?

[Journalist] Can I ask my question?

Herzog: A missile that is sent on our head here, and if there will be a siren it’s a missile from that kitchen.

[Journalist] My question is this, if I may. You seem to hold the people of Gaza, the civilians of Gaza responsible for not removing Hamas and therefore by implication, that makes them legitimate targets.

Herzog: No, I didn’t say that. I did not say that and I want to make it clear. I was asked something about separating civilians from Hamas, but with all due respect, but with all due respect, if you have a missile in your goddamn kitchen and you want to shoot it at me, am I allowed to defend myself? Yes! That’s the situation.

[Journalist] No one is denying the right of Israel to defend itself…

Herzog: These missiles are there! These missiles are launched. The button is pressed. The missile comes out from that kitchen onto my children.

[Journalist] But the question is this: Ultimately, you can’t remove the people of Gaza. They’re going to be stuck in this neighbourhood…

Herzog: So we have to fight! What do you want us to do? So we tell them ‘get out’ and we fight against the launchers.

[Journalist] What happens eventually? What happens eventually, right, once this war is over, you’re going to have to live with them side by side.

Herzog: Absolutely.

[Journalist] What’s the plan?

Herzog: The plan is we have to make sure the Hamas will not be able to repeat this again. That is the plan. That’s what we are trying to do. With all the respect, I see nations fighting terror, many decent nations when they fight terror, they fight terror. We are fighting terror. Humanity has to decide, ‘are we accommodating terror or are we fighting terror?’ We are fighting terror. And we saw the worst atrocity possible. We see the worst atrocity possible by a whole campaign of a movement, which has major support with our neighbours. Major. Major. They believe, many people believe in it. I agree, there are many, many innocent Palestinians who don’t agree to this. But unfortunately, in their homes, there are missiles shooting at us, at my children, at the entire nation of Israel. We have to defend ourselves. We have the full right to do so. And it’s about time that the world understands it. This is the tragedy of using terror. And terror has no, there’s no mercy to terror.

[Journalist] There’s been a lot of complaints from people who have lost loved ones that’s there’s been no official notification or reaction when they actually spoke to witnesses who saw their loved ones killed. Why is that happening?

Herzog: So there is much more of an organisational movement, we made it public following the meeting here with the families, with Gen. Gal Hirsh and two other generals who have taken it upon themselves, there’s a much speedier process of making contact with the families. It is true it’s a problem but it’s been dealt with because there was an overwhelming, an overwhelming tragedy. It’s like an earthquake all of a sudden.

[Journalist] Discussion has occurred that the prospect of, at some point, negotiations to have these many captured people, these hostages released. Do you see any possibility of any type of deal that would be struck?

Herzog: Why should there be a deal? They should be released, immediately. They took babies. They took old people with dementia with Filipino, with other caretakers. What’s the issue here? Isn’t it the most decent moral thing to do is the immediate release of all the prisoners? Of all the abducted hostages?

[Journalist] Yes, that’s one thing, but just, would you be willing to enter any type of negotiations…

Herzog: I’m not discussing this at all. It’s not under my domain.

[Journalist] I have a very specific question. After a battle in Ashkelon, the IDF found, among other things, RPGs with markings of one of the units of the Ukrainian forces. And, after that, one of the chiefs of Ukrainian security confirmed that Ukrainian weapons were discovered in Israel.

Herzog: Ukrainian weapons? I don’t understand. Explain to me.

[Journalist] So, there was a battle in Ashkelon and after IDF came there they found weapons with markings of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. You know, they do stamps like on…

Herzog: I’m unaware of this directly or indirectly at all, and I was in Ashkelon yesterday. I’m not aware of this story at all.

[Journalist] There is also video circulating online where Hamas is thanking the Ukrainian government for providing them with weapons. Of course, it’s really hard to verify independently this…

Herzog: I don’t know. I’ll be happy to receive…

[Journalist] Do you have any information about…

Herzog: No. Not known to me at all. None of it is known to us. Never heard of it. But we can check it.

[Journalist] And also you said that international media is supposed to show the world the atrocities done by Hamas but we see kind of selection here unfortunately, for example, our channel was not invited to any of the scenes like Kibbutz Kfar Aza or Beeri and our request…

Herzog: Jason, Jason, you will check it?

[Journalist] Thank you very much because we would love to show what you would love us to show, thank you.

[Journalist] So, one question is, have you had any direct contact or request by the Vatican, by the Pope or by, the another one…

Herzog: I commend Pope Francis’s statements; they were very strong and meaningful to us.

[Journalist] But do you have any specific request from them? Even about the minority of Christians not only in Gaza even in the West Bank.

Herzog: I don’t understand the question. I can’t hear you. You have to repeat the question.

[Journalist] Yes. Did you have any direct contact with them, with the Vatican, or with Cardinal Pisabala, did you receive any specific request from them?

Herzog: No.

[Journalist] Thank you.

Herzog: Right now, I’m informed about two heavily wounded people in Sderot, by rockets.

[Journalist] Does Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bear responsibility for this situation at present, this colossal…

Herzog: I don’t understand. We are at war. I’m not dealing with this issue at all until after the war. Naturally, you follow up Israeli discussion and discourse, but I’m not dealing with it right now.

[Journalist] [From Haaretz English] We have seen many cycles…

Herzog: So I guess you know Vivian Silver?

[Journalist] Of course.

Herzog: So you want to say a word to everybody hear about Vivian Silver?

[Journalist] Everybody in the peace community in Israel is pained by what happened to Vivian Silver.

Herzog: And to so many other peace lovers around, in those areas.

[Journalist] We have seen so many cycles, every time there is an escalation, rocket fire, we see many very colossal campaigns in Gaza, each one more destructive, each one brings lots of opprobrium to Israel from the world, and still the cycles return. So, this one is huge. Will we see any different result?

Herzog: I think that those who are in charge are dealing with it. They made it clear what their intentions are and how we are moving along. We have to change the equation. You’re right. It cannot repeat itself any more.

[Journalist] But do we change the equation by doing more?

Herzog: And your advice would be not to do anything?

[Journalist] No, I’m asking

Herzog: What would your advice be?

[Journalist] I’m not an advisor now.

Herzog: What would your advice be? What do you mean? What is that? I mean, what, allow the mob to take over the city? This is the intention of the mob. They want to take over the city. This is much worse than the mob.

[Journalist] As of last night, actually, Korean Christians donated about $450,000 to help Israel…

Herzog: That’s nice

[Journalist] And for right now we’re in the middle of the war, but what can, what are you expecting the international countries to really help? What other, what can we help, how…

Herzog: First of all, we are getting international support in the international community. We are a strong country, a strong and resilient nation. World Jewry has been fantastic, with a huge solidarity. So many of our friends, many of our Christian friends around the world have shown immense solidarity. Leaders all over the world, parliaments and special heritage sites have all portrayed our blue and white. I hope and I request that this support continues for a while, because the equation in the Middle East is very clear: There’s an empire of evil that is trying to derail the entire process of inclusion, of peaceful dialogue, of normalisation. There’s an entire empire of evil who’s trying to do that. It’s an historic train that has moved out of the station for the last 50 years to have the inclusion and the relation between Jew and Muslim in this region. It should be a region of peace. I’ve been portraying this region as the source of energy for Africa, Asia and Europe. Together, we must not let this train be derailed, the train of inclusion and peace in the region.