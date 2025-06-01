AIJAC Fast Facts: New Gaza aid distribution system begins

‘Fast Facts’ are snapshots of rapidly evolving situations. This specific page will not be updated, but we are monitoring developments and will issue a new fact sheet if doing so is useful.

Key points

The newly established Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began distributing aid directly to Palestinian civilians on May 27

The previous UN-run aid mechanism allowed Hamas to gain a military advantage, although it is still operating in certain areas

Israel has begun redirecting hundreds of UN aid trucks via alternative routes to humanitarian zones under IDF control and supervision to bypass Hamas and mitigate logistical bottlenecks

Three GHF distribution hubs are currently operating, and have so far provided approximately 51,840 aid packages that equate to approximately 3.8 million meals

There has been at least one crowd control situation at one of the hubs, allegedly resulting in casualties

Contents

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

On May 27, the independent Gaza Humanitarian Foundation began distributing aid from two distribution sites in the Tel al-Sultan area of Rafah. The sites are guarded by US private security contractors, with the IDF providing broader security in the area. Another distribution site opened in central Gaza on May 29. A fourth site is expected to begin operating in the coming weeks.

There is considerable media interest in the aid issue, with much misreporting. This Fast Factsheet provides the information that we currently have.

According to the GHF, approximately 51,840 aid packages had been distributed as of June 1, the equivalent of about 3.8 million meals. Each package is estimated to be able to feed five and a half people for three and a half days.

Videos have emerged showing Gazans celebrating after receiving aid, including the expression of gratitude to both Israel and the United States.

Israel also facilitated the entry of at least 15,050 pneumococcal vials for 75,250 people and 10,550 diphtheria vials for 105,500 people this week.

On May 27, a contested incident occurred at one of the distribution sites, in which Palestinian crowds allegedly overwhelmed the site and looted the aid, forcing the American staff to flee. According to Gaza’s Hamas-run Health Ministry, 48 were injured and one killed, which the UN blamed on IDF gunfire. An AP journalist reportedly saw an Israeli military helicopter overhead firing flares and heard tank and gunfire in the vicinity. The IDF denied a helicopter was near the distribution site.

Some reports say most Palestinians left empty-handed in the chaos, while others got multiple aid packages.

The GHF and IDF claim there were no injuries and that Israeli troops fired warning shots in the air to disperse the crowd and quickly regained control. The GHF further claimed that the site wasn’t actually overrun or destroyed. Rather, it claims, “According to established protocol, for a brief moment the GHF team intentionally relaxed its security protocols to safeguard against crowd reactions to finally receiving food.”

Israeli officials also denied the site was looted, initially contradicting the claims of the GHF and local sources, one of whom said that not only aid, but chairs and tables, were taken as well. US contractors had also fired warning shots in the air, according to an Israeli official.

The GHF also claimed Hamas had erected a checkpoint to stop Palestinians accessing the site, and both the GHF and the IDF say that Hamas had created a fake social media page to impersonate the GHF and falsely announce the suspension of deliveries.

On May 29, footage showed US contractors lobbying stun grenades at Palestinians outside the third distribution site in central Gaza. The precise circumstances are unclear.

UN aid distribution mechanism

Elsewhere in Gaza, large crowds of Gazans broke into a World Food Program (WFP) warehouse and looted the aid stored there for distribution, leading to four deaths, two from being crushed and two from gunshot wounds, reportedly from Hamas operatives. UN aid trucks also continue to be looted.

Israel reportedly granted the WFP permission to start delivering flour directly to Gazan families rather than only to bakeries as before.

Since Israel’s aid blockade was lifted on May 19, more than 950 trucks carrying food, medical equipment and pharmaceutical drugs and vaccines have entered Gaza as of May 30. However, hundreds of trucks of aid have yet to be distributed, and the aid remains inside Gaza near the Kerem Shalom crossing, with the UN and aid organisations blaming Israel and Israel blaming the UN.

Israel has begun redirecting UN aid trucks through alternative routes to help alleviate logistical bottlenecks and avoid Hamas-controlled areas, delivering aid directly to civilians in designated humanitarian zones under IDF control and supervision.

As of June 1, more than 340 UN aid tracks have been delivered via these alternative routes. This has reportedly resulted in a massive drop in flour prices, with a sack of flour dropping from more than 1,000 shekels (~A$ 442) several weeks ago to 30 shekels (~A$ 13) per kilogram today.

The UN, EU and most major aid organisations continue to refuse to work with the GHF humanitarian aid mechanism, saying it is both inadequate and contravenes the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality.

